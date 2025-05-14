Gérard Depardieu found guilty of sexual assault in high-profile #MeToo case

French actor Gérard Depardieu has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two women on a film set in Paris. The court handed him an 18-month suspended sentence and ordered him to register as a sex offender. Depardieu, 76, who was not present for the verdict, plans to appeal.

The allegations date back to 2021 when Depardieu was filming Les Volets Verts (The Green Shutters). Two women, identified as Amélie, a set decorator, and a 34-year-old assistant director who chose to remain anonymous, accused the actor of inappropriate and forceful behaviour on set. According to the court, Depardieu’s actions included groping and using vulgar language.

The #MeToo movement gains momentum in France as Depardieu case sparks industry reckoning Getty Images





The judge deemed the victims’ accounts credible, noting their consistency throughout the trial, while Depardieu’s statements varied. Amélie described being trapped between the actor’s legs, while the assistant director reported being touched on multiple occasions. The court ruled that the women were subjected to “secondary victimisation” during the trial due to the aggressive tactics used by Depardieu’s lawyer, Jérémie Assous. As a result, the women were awarded compensation.

The ruling is seen as significant in the context of the #MeToo movement, especially within the French film industry, where such accusations often go unaddressed. Carine Durrieu-Diebolt, the lawyer representing one of the victims, said that the decision marked a victory not just for the two women but for all those who have experienced similar abuse.

One of the plaintiffs, Amelie talks to the press after the verdict Getty Images





Despite the verdict, Depardieu continues to receive public support from some notable figures, including fellow actress Brigitte Bardot. She criticised the ruling, suggesting that talented individuals are unfairly condemned for minor misconduct. Depardieu himself claimed his actions were misunderstood and blamed generational differences for the controversy.

The conviction has sparked a broader conversation about accountability in the film industry, where power dynamics have historically protected influential figures. Depardieu, a prominent figure in French cinema, has denied all allegations, maintaining that his behaviour was misinterpreted.

A divided France reacts to Depardieu's conviction and suspended sentence Getty Images





While the legal battle may continue with Depardieu’s planned appeal, the case has undoubtedly left an impact on the ongoing conversation around harassment and the need for a cultural change in the entertainment industry as a whole.