Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Gérard Depardieu found guilty of sexual assault in high-profile #MeToo case

The iconic actor’s conviction raises questions about power dynamics and accountability in the film industry.

Gérard Depardieu

French actor Gérard Depardieu faces legal consequences after sexual assault conviction

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 14, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

French actor Gérard Depardieu has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two women on a film set in Paris. The court handed him an 18-month suspended sentence and ordered him to register as a sex offender. Depardieu, 76, who was not present for the verdict, plans to appeal.

The allegations date back to 2021 when Depardieu was filming Les Volets Verts (The Green Shutters). Two women, identified as Amélie, a set decorator, and a 34-year-old assistant director who chose to remain anonymous, accused the actor of inappropriate and forceful behaviour on set. According to the court, Depardieu’s actions included groping and using vulgar language.

G\u00e9rard DepardieuThe #MeToo movement gains momentum in France as Depardieu case sparks industry reckoningGetty Images


The judge deemed the victims’ accounts credible, noting their consistency throughout the trial, while Depardieu’s statements varied. Amélie described being trapped between the actor’s legs, while the assistant director reported being touched on multiple occasions. The court ruled that the women were subjected to “secondary victimisation” during the trial due to the aggressive tactics used by Depardieu’s lawyer, Jérémie Assous. As a result, the women were awarded compensation.

The ruling is seen as significant in the context of the #MeToo movement, especially within the French film industry, where such accusations often go unaddressed. Carine Durrieu-Diebolt, the lawyer representing one of the victims, said that the decision marked a victory not just for the two women but for all those who have experienced similar abuse.

One of the plaintiffs, Amelie talks to the press after the verdictGetty Images


Despite the verdict, Depardieu continues to receive public support from some notable figures, including fellow actress Brigitte Bardot. She criticised the ruling, suggesting that talented individuals are unfairly condemned for minor misconduct. Depardieu himself claimed his actions were misunderstood and blamed generational differences for the controversy.

The conviction has sparked a broader conversation about accountability in the film industry, where power dynamics have historically protected influential figures. Depardieu, a prominent figure in French cinema, has denied all allegations, maintaining that his behaviour was misinterpreted.

G\u00e9rard DepardieuA divided France reacts to Depardieu's conviction and suspended sentenceGetty Images


While the legal battle may continue with Depardieu’s planned appeal, the case has undoubtedly left an impact on the ongoing conversation around harassment and the need for a cultural change in the entertainment industry as a whole.

french actorguilty verdictinappropriate behaviorlegal battleles volets vertsmetoo movementsexual assaultvulgar languagegérard depardieu

Related News

UK-nurses-Getty
UK

RCN warns immigration crackdown could trigger nurse exodus

Deepika Padukone's Record-Breaking Paycheck for 'Spirit'
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone bags 'huge' paycheque for Prabhas film 'Spirit', beats husband Ranveer Singh

Delays on M25 as waste lorry overturns and spills fuel and waste
UK

Delays on the M25 as waste lorry  overturns and spills fuel and waste

John Wick spin-off ‘Ballerina’ trailer
Entertainment

John Wick spin-off ‘Ballerina’ trailer has fans locked as Ana de Armas takes on the John Wick legacy

More For You

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid stuns at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 in a daring Saint Laurent black gown

Instagram/ Vogue France

Bella Hadid pushes Cannes 2025 dress code to the edge in a daring Saint Laurent black gown

Bella Hadid’s return to the Cannes Film Festival was anything but quiet. This year, the model showed up ready to challenge the red carpet rules without actually breaking them.

With new restrictions in place like no sheer fabrics, no visible nudity, no dramatic trains or bulky silhouettes, fashion-watchers wondered if Bella, known for her daring Cannes looks in the past, would tone it down. Instead, she found a clever way around the rules.

Keep ReadingShow less
Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani

Fans of both the actor and director are eager to see what their third partnership will bring to the screen

Getty

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani reunite for a new slice-of-life film after '3 Idiots' and 'PK'

Aamir Khan is not only preparing for the release of his upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par, but is also reportedly in discussions with renowned director Rajkumar Hirani for a new film. According to a report by Pinkvilla, this would mark the third collaboration between the two, following their successful films 3 Idiots (2009) and PK (2014). The new project is said to be a slice-of-life film, expected to begin production in 2026 after the release of Hirani’s film Dunki.

The Pinkvilla report states that the film is in its early development stages and is likely to blend comedy and inspiration, a combination familiar in Hirani’s previous works. Aamir Khan is reportedly interested in the subject, which is expected to offer him new creative challenges as an actor. Both Khan and Hirani are said to be enthusiastic about the project and have discussed the concept, though final confirmation is still pending. Further planning is expected to take place after the release of Sitaare Zameen Par.

Keep ReadingShow less
Biddu wins Lifetime Achievement Award, Sandhya Suri wins Flame Award

The Closing Gala welcomed luminaries from across the Indian and British creative industries

Media House

Biddu wins Lifetime Achievement Award, Sandhya Suri wins Flame Award at UK Asian Film Festival 2025

The UK Asian Film Festival concluded its 27th edition with a grand closing gala at Riverside Studios in London on Sunday 11 May, honouring this year’s winners of the Tongues on Fire Flame Awards. The event brought together key figures from the Indian and British creative sectors and celebrated outstanding contributions to South Asian cinema and culture.

The festival, presented by the not-for-profit organisation Tongues on Fire, is the world’s longest-running South Asian film festival outside the Subcontinent. Known for its commitment to female-centric cinema and stories that challenge patriarchal structures, this year’s festival was themed “Longing and Belonging” and explored migration, identity, love and the human need for connection.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ram Charan’s Daughter Mistakes His Madame Tussauds Statue for Him

Madame Tussauds Singapore has been expanding its South Asian exhibits in recent years

Media House

Ram Charan's wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds, his daughter mistakes it for him

Ram Charan’s daughter, Klin Kaara, became the unexpected star at the unveiling of his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in London, when she mistook the statue for her father and walked onto the stage. The charming moment was captured in a video shared by the actor’s wife, Upasana Konidela, and quickly gained attention online.

The family event, attended by Ram Charan’s parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha, wife Upasana, daughter Kaara, and their dog Rhyme, marked the first public appearance of the wax figure. In the video, Kaara walks toward the statue, despite Upasana calling out to her, until Ram gently picks her up, creating a heartwarming scene.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lokesh Kanagaraj Teases 'Master 2' with Thalapathy Vijay

Kanagaraj believes that 'Master' left parts of JD’s story untold

Instagram/ lokesh.kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj hints at 'Master 2' reunion with Thalapathy Vijay, not 'Leo 2'

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has addressed speculation about his next collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay, indicating that a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Master could be in the works, rather than a follow-up to Leo.

In a conversation with film critic Sudhir Srinivasan, Lokesh revealed that although many fans are anticipating Leo 2, he is personally more inclined towards revisiting the character of JD from Master. “Everyone is waiting for Leo 2, but I want to do Master with him,” he said, referring to Vijay. “Only time can tell, and Vijay Anna has to decide. We can bring him in for a cameo, but I want to do Master with him.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc