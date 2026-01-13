Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

George Clooney backs Paul Dano after Tarantino criticism, says ‘we are living in a time of cruelty’

Actor says he would be “honoured” to work with Dano, Owen Wilson, and Matthew Lillard

George Clooney backs Paul Dano

George Clooney has voiced support for actors Paul Dano

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJan 13, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Clooney spoke at AARP’s Movies for Grownups awards on 10 January
  • He defended actors criticised by Quentin Tarantino
  • Tarantino made the remarks on a podcast in December 2025
  • Clooney said public cruelty should not be encouraged

Clooney speaks out

George Clooney has voiced support for actors Paul Dano, Owen Wilson and Matthew Lillard after they were harshly criticised by Quentin Tarantino last month.

Speaking at AARP’s Movies for Grownups awards on 10 January, Clooney said he would be “honoured” to work with all three. He added that he does not enjoy seeing people treated cruelly.

“We are living in a time of cruelty,” Clooney said. “We don’t need to be adding to it.”

He also spoke about his new film, Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, calling it a project made by people who love actors. Clooney said most of the people closest to him are actors and that he feels a strong bond with them.

What Tarantino said

In December 2025, Tarantino appeared on Bret Easton Ellis’s podcast and criticised Dano, Wilson, and Lillard.

Talking about There Will Be Blood, Tarantino said the film would rank higher on his list of the best films of the century if not for what he called a “big, giant flaw” — Paul Dano. He described Dano as “weak sauce” and said he had never enjoyed any of his performances.

Tarantino also said he did not care for Owen Wilson or Matthew Lillard.

The comments sparked widespread backlash across the industry.

Support for Dano

After Tarantino’s remarks, several of Dano’s colleagues spoke out in his defence. Ben Stiller, Batman director Matt Reeves, and others praised his work.

Daniel Day-Lewis’s representatives said he agreed with a fan post describing Dano as “one of the best and most talented actors of his generation.”

Lillard responds, Wilson stays silent

Matthew Lillard later spoke about how Tarantino’s words affected him, saying they hurt and were damaging.

He said such comments would not be aimed at Hollywood’s biggest stars, adding that while he is popular with fans, he does not hold the same power in the industry.

Owen Wilson has not publicly responded.

A complicated past

Clooney and Tarantino worked together on Robert Rodriguez’s 1996 film From Dusk Till Dawn, but have not collaborated since.

Their relationship has not always been smooth. Last year, Clooney said he was irritated after Tarantino suggested in an interview that he was not a “movie star.”

Despite that history, Clooney made it clear where he stands now: he would gladly work with the actors Tarantino criticised — and believes there is no need for more cruelty in public life.

paul danoquentin tarantinocriticismgeorge clooney

Related News

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay
Entertainment

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

More For You

Yash’

The controversy shows no sign of slowing

X/ Prince8bx·

Yash’s ‘can’t watch with parents’ remark resurfaces as ‘Toxic’ teaser sparks debate

Highlights

  • Old TV interview of Yash is being widely shared online
  • He once said he would avoid scenes he couldn’t watch with his parents
  • Debate follows teaser of ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’
  • Complaint filed over explicit stills from the teaser

A throwback that found new meaning

As discussion grows around the teaser of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, an old interview of Yash has suddenly found fresh attention online.

The video comes from Weekend with Ramesh, where Yash spoke to host Ramesh Aravind about how he chooses his roles. In the clip, he says: “I will not shoot any movie scenes which I will be uncomfortable watching with my parents.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us