Gambhir in verbal exchange with ground staff during Oval pitch inspection

INDIA head coach Gautam Gambhir was involved in a heated exchange with Surrey's head of ground staff, Lee Fortis, during a pitch inspection at the Oval, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred as India prepared for the fifth and final test of the five-match series against England, starting Thursday at Surrey County Cricket Club's stadium. England lead the series 2-1.

Media reports said Gambhir appeared to raise his finger at Fortis and told him not to tell him what to do after being asked to keep a distance from the wicket.

Kotak described the situation at a press conference, saying, "When we went to see the wicket ... they sent someone to tell us to stay 2.5 metres away from the pitch, which was a little surprising. It's a cricket wicket, there's a five-day test starting the day after, and we were wearing joggers. So it was a bit awkward. We all know that curators are a little over-protective ... but at the end of the day it's a cricket pitch, not an antique that you can't touch."

Fortis played down the incident when speaking to journalists. "There's nothing more to add ... we have nothing to hide here," he said. Surrey declined to comment further.

Kotak added that India players and staff had ensured no damage was caused to the playing surface during their practice session earlier on Tuesday.

The heated exchange has added to the tension in what has been a competitive series. India, who drew the fourth test, need a win at the Oval to level the series.