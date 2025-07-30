Skip to content
 
Gambhir in verbal exchange with ground staff during Oval pitch inspection

Gambhir

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 30, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIA head coach Gautam Gambhir was involved in a heated exchange with Surrey's head of ground staff, Lee Fortis, during a pitch inspection at the Oval, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred as India prepared for the fifth and final test of the five-match series against England, starting Thursday at Surrey County Cricket Club's stadium. England lead the series 2-1.

Media reports said Gambhir appeared to raise his finger at Fortis and told him not to tell him what to do after being asked to keep a distance from the wicket.

 

Kotak described the situation at a press conference, saying, "When we went to see the wicket ... they sent someone to tell us to stay 2.5 metres away from the pitch, which was a little surprising. It's a cricket wicket, there's a five-day test starting the day after, and we were wearing joggers. So it was a bit awkward. We all know that curators are a little over-protective ... but at the end of the day it's a cricket pitch, not an antique that you can't touch."

Fortis played down the incident when speaking to journalists. "There's nothing more to add ... we have nothing to hide here," he said. Surrey declined to comment further.

Kotak added that India players and staff had ensured no damage was caused to the playing surface during their practice session earlier on Tuesday.

The heated exchange has added to the tension in what has been a competitive series. India, who drew the fourth test, need a win at the Oval to level the series.

​Overton

Overton, who earned his only Test cap in 2022, joins seamers Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue in the 15-man squad competing for a place in the starting eleven.

Getty Images

Jamie Overton added to England squad for fifth Test against India

ENGLAND have included fast-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton in their squad for the decisive fifth Test against India at the Oval this week.

The Surrey paceman’s return is the only change from the group that played at Old Trafford, where India held on for a draw on Sunday after batting for five sessions and 143 overs.

Ganguly

'What happened in Pahalgam should never happen, but we can’t let that stop the game,' Ganguly said.

Getty Images

Ganguly supports India-Pakistan Asia Cup match, says sport must go on

FORMER India captain Sourav Ganguly on Sunday said he has no issues with India being in the same group as Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup, adding that while terrorism must end, sport should continue.

India and Pakistan have been placed in Group A and are scheduled to meet at the Dubai International Stadium on September 14.

Jadeja Sundar

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his century with Washington Sundar during day five of the 4th Test between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford on July 27, 2025 in Manchester. (Photo: Getty Images)

Gill, Jadeja and Sundar centuries secure draw for India in fourth Test

INDIA drew the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford on Sunday, taking the five-match series to a final decider at The Oval.

The tourists finished their second innings on 425-4, leading by 114 runs, as centuries from Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar ensured they avoided defeat.

India vs England: Gill and Rahul dig in to frustrate England

India's KL Rahul (L) walks off the field with India's captain Shubman Gill (R) at the end of play on day four of the fourth cricket test match against England at Old Trafford, in Manchester, north England, on July 26, 2025. (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

India vs England: Gill and Rahul dig in to frustrate England

A SUPERB 174-run partnership between India captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul frustrated a previously dominant England on day four of the fourth test, narrowing the hosts' lead to 137 runs.

Chris Woakes took two wickets in two balls in the first over of India's second innings to leave them reeling on 0-2 before lunch, after captain Ben Stokes' first century in two years fired England to 669, their fifth highest test total.

Root-Getty

Root scored 150, taking his career tally to 13,409 runs, with only Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) ahead of him. (Photo: Getty Images)

getty images

Root moves to second on Test run list as England take control

JOE ROOT climbed to second on the all-time list of Test run-scorers after hitting his 38th century on Friday, helping England push towards a series-clinching win against India.

England, leading 2-1 in the five-match series, ended day three of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on 544-7, holding a 186-run lead over India on first innings.

