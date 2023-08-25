‘Gadar 2’ becomes first film to be screened at new Parliament Building in India

The film has taken the box office by storm, crossing the coveted £40 million mark at the domestic box office.

Sunny Deol (left) and Ameesha Patel in Gadar 2

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer action-drama film Gadar 2 has caused a tsunami at the box office as the film has now entered the £40 million club.

The makers of the film hosted a special screening of the film in the New Parliament House, New Delhi for the Lok Sabha members.

The first screening​ of Gadar 2 started today at 11:00 a.m. and will continue for three days, there will be five shows every day for the Lok Sabha members in the New Parliament building.

It’s the first time ever that a film will be screened for the Lok Sabha members and that itself is another huge accomplishment for the team of ‘Gadar 2.’

Helmed by director-producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles.

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

It follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

The film has taken the box office by storm, crossing the coveted £40 million mark at the domestic box office.

Trade analyst has predicted that Gadar 2 is sure to challenge the domestic box office collections of Pathaan and Baahubali 2.