  • Saturday, May 20, 2023
G7 summit: Modi meets Sunak and Zelensky in Hiroshima

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20, 2022. (Image credit: @RishiSunak/Twitter)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (20) met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, Indonesian president Joko Widodo and UN chief Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

Modi and Sunak shared a warm hug and the British prime minister shared the picture on his Twitter handle.

Modi also met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in the Japanese city. It was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

“PM @narendramodi held talks with President @ZelenskyyUa during the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima,” the prime minister’s office tweeted.

The Ukrainian president is also attending the summit following an invitation by Japan, the current chair of the powerful grouping.

Modi tweeted after his meeting with Guterres, “Wonderful conversation with @UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres in Hiroshima.”

Earlier, Modi also held talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol, Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh and met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The group of seven, comprising the US, France, the UK, Italy, Germany, Canada, and Japan, represents the world’s richest democracies. Under its G7 presidency, Japan invited India and seven other countries to the summit.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

HEADLINE STORY
HEADLINE STORY
HEADLINE STORY
Eastern Eye

