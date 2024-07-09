  • Tuesday, July 09, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

French firm EDF pulls out of race to build mini nuclear plants

This leaves five companies in the competition: Rolls-Royce, GE Hitachi, Westinghouse, Holtec Britain and Nuscale Power

EDF tower in La Defense business district in Paris, France. (iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

FRENCH energy giant EDF has pulled out of the competition to build mini-nuclear reactors in Britain.

The due date for submissions for the latest stage of the competition was on Monday, and the state-owned EDF has reportedly not put forward any design for small modular reactors (SMR), The Telegraph reports.

Now five companies are in the race: Rolls-Royce, GE Hitachi, Westinghouse, Holtec Britain and Nuscale Power.

Great British Nuclear (GBN), the government agency handling the competition, will now seek to whittle down the list to just four companies before picking two winners.

SMRs are far cheaper and quicker to build than large nuclear power stations, because of their modular, factory-made designs.

Labour party vowed to make Britain’s power grid produce net zero carbon emissions by 2030, and nuclear power is expected to play a crucial role. It has also publicly supported SMRs, but has not laid out any timelines.

The competition process should have been wound up by this summer but has been plagued by delays.

Related Stories

UK
House of Commons to welcome record 335 new MPs
UK
Braverman labels pride flag display a ‘monstrous thing’
News
Militant attack in Kashmir claims lives of five Indian soldiers
News
Around 100,000 migrants to apply for asylum: Report
News
Starmer goes to US on first foreign trip as prime minister
UK
Starmer vows to secure improved post-Brexit agreement
News
Modi and Putin hold talks in Moscow as US raises concern
News
Sunak names his shadow cabinet as David Cameron resigns
News
Asian tycoon from Uganda plans mini-nuclear reactors in UK
News
Sunak calls up losing Tory MPs
US
Congressman Shri Thanedar reaffirms full support for Biden
News
No time to waste, says Reeves as she pledges to drive growth

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
edf-nuclear-reactors
French firm EDF pulls out of race to build mini…
starmer-india-trade-pact
Starmer’s coalition of everywhere
House of Commons to welcome record 335 new MPs
Vatican cricket team
Vatican cricket team scores runs and friendship on UK tour
executive-not-to-join-asda
Retail veteran drops plan to join Asda
Djokovic-Getty
Djokovic slams ‘disrespectful’ fans after reaching 60th Grand Slam quarters