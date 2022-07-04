Website Logo
  • Monday, July 04, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Freida Pinto admits to taking ‘stereotypical’ roles after Slumdog Millionaire success to gain exposure

Helmed by Danny Boyle, the film was nominated for ten Academy Awards in 2009 and won eight.

Freida Pinto (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Rupi Kaur )

By: Mohnish Singh

Freida Pinto became an overnight sensation after the global success of her 2008 British drama film Slumdog Millionaire, co-starring Dev Patel. Helmed by Danny Boyle, the film was nominated for ten Academy Awards in 2009 and won eight—the most for any 2008 film—including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

In a recent interview, the 37-year-old actress admits to taking up some stereotypical roles after her breakthrough success.

“I think those roles that I played right after ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, I did not necessarily feel that I was given something to really play that was worth my time and I could really stretch my acting chops with. I think those were all roles that I had to play in order to realize and recognize the kind of roles I don’t wanna play again. And there’s no other way of knowing when you’re a newcomer in the industry, you kind of have to do it all – especially when you’re a newcomer and a minority at the same time, where people don’t exactly know what to do with you, or what kind of role to place you in.”

Pinto added that she was flooded with stereotypical, exotic roles. In spite of that, she took up those roles as she thought “exposure” would serve her well in the long term.

“They constantly send you the more stereotypical, exotic roles and you look at it and you barf and you go, okay, I guess I’ve gotta do this one just because I’ve gotta make money or, yeah, I’ve gotta do this one just because I want exposure. And I think everything, in the end, pays off, she said.

She further said, “So, I look back at those roles and I go, am I necessarily proud of my performance in this? Or, you know, am I proud of what I did? And I think the answer is that I’m not proud, but I’m really glad I did them because now, the work that I do, the pride that I feel, and every little thing that I put in a big role or a small role is so huge because the choice was entirely mine.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Rajinikanth reviews Rocketry and calls it ‘a must-watch film’; Madhavan says, ‘I don’t know what…
Entertainment
A beggar nails Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow look as he begs on street; netizens…
Entertainment
Amber Heard approaches court seeking to overturn Johnny Depp’s defamation verdict
Entertainment
Netizens troll Resul Pookutty as he calls RRR a ‘gay love story’ and Alia Bhatt…
News
‘Ms Marvel song ‘Aye Khuda’ is a composition I did a decade ago for a…
Entertainment
Do you ask a male cricketer who their favourite female player is?: Taapsee Pannu bats for…
News
RRR emerges as second-best film at Hollywood Critics Association Awards 2022; beats biggies…
Entertainment
Deadpool 3 writers promise to mock almost every Marvel film in Ryan Reynolds…
Entertainment
‘His magic, his aura so realistic’: Fans elated as Shah Rukh Khan returns…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar vs R Madhavan: Here’s how Khiladi Kumar reacted to Madhavan’s ‘films…
Entertainment
Taron Egerton confirms being in talks with Kevin Feige to play Wolverine: ‘I’d…
News
Stranger Things 4 breaks Nielsen streaming record; racks up 7.2 billion minutes of…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Rajinikanth reviews Rocketry and calls it ‘a must-watch film’; Madhavan…
Freida Pinto admits to taking ‘stereotypical’ roles after Slumdog Millionaire…
Norwich doctor jailed for secretly filming women taking showers, having…
Sinner, Alcaraz hoping Wimbledon marks start of Grand Slam rivalry
Manchester woman cancer-free after experimental drug trial in UK
Monks in Wimbledon Buddhist temple where Novak Djokovic meditates cheer…