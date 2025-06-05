Skip to content
Frankie Bridge reveals go-to beauty product for tackling dark under-eye circles

One of the main benefits of the corrector is its ability to provide natural-looking results

Frankie Bridge Reveals Her Must-Have for Dark Circle Coverage

Bridge’s endorsement of the colour corrector is supported by high customer ratings

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 05, 2025
Television personality Frankie Bridge has revealed the one beauty product she relies on to cover dark under-eye circles, particularly when dealing with fatigue caused by travel. Known for frequently sharing skincare and makeup tips with her followers, Bridge has identified the Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Colour Corrector as her must-have item for a refreshed appearance.

The former Saturdays singer and current Loose Women panellist praised the product for its effectiveness in neutralising under-eye discolouration and brightening the complexion. The colour corrector, available in a range of shades, is priced at £26 through retailers such as Beauty Bay, Sephora, and Cult Beauty. In select shades, it is currently available for a reduced price of £20.75, making it an affordable option for those seeking to enhance their makeup routine.

What makes the product stand out

The Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Colour Corrector is designed to conceal dark circles and even out the skin tone around the eyes. The product features a crease-resistant, sweat-proof and transfer-proof formula, making it suitable for long-lasting wear throughout the day. It is formulated to be lightweight and creamy, offering sheer yet effective coverage without settling into fine lines or appearing cakey.

One of the main benefits of the corrector is its ability to provide natural-looking results. It is formulated to blend easily into the skin, delivering a smooth and radiant finish. The product works well on its own or under a concealer, allowing users to layer makeup without it feeling heavy or overly made-up.

Dermatologist-tested and photo-friendly

In addition to its practical features, the colour corrector has also been tested by dermatologists and is designed to be flashback-free. This means it maintains its coverage and tone even under camera flashes, making it a useful option for social events, photography, or video appearances.

Frankie Bridge highlighted how the product suits her lifestyle, helping her maintain a fresh and bright under-eye appearance after long-haul travel or late nights. The #FauxFilter Colour Corrector is part of the wider Huda Beauty range, known for its popular and highly-rated products that combine professional-level results with ease of use.

Consumer reviews back the hype

Bridge’s endorsement of the colour corrector is supported by high customer ratings across various platforms. One Beauty Bay shopper left a five-star review stating, “The Huda Beauty Colour Corrector is super creamy and easy to blend. It covers dark circles and spots really well without feeling heavy. The colours are strong but natural, and they work great under concealer. It stays in place all day and helps the makeup look smoother and brighter.”

Another reviewer commented on its texture: “It’s creamy but not drying under-eyes – and minimal creasing!” A third added, “I loved the product, it's very smooth when you apply it and blends so beautifully with the concealer.”

Several users also noted the corrector’s compatibility with different skin tones, with one customer stating: “So good for cool undertones.”

Where to buy it

Frankie Bridge’s favourite colour corrector is available from several major beauty retailers. Beauty Bay currently lists the product for £26, with some shades reduced to £20.75. Boots also offers it for £20.80, while Sephora and Cult Beauty stock it at the standard retail price of £26.

For those looking to refresh their look or combat the signs of tiredness, the Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Colour Corrector appears to be a tried-and-tested favourite, recommended not only by beauty enthusiasts but by Bridge herself.

