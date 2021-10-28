France jails man who posed as Brigitte Macron’s nephew

French president Emmanuel Macron’s wife Brigitte (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

FRENCH judges jailed a man for a year on Wednesday (27) for posing as the nephew of French president Emmanuel Macron’s wife to get VIP treatment.

The man, 35, managed to trick the French embassy in Bangladesh into allowing him to visit a Rohingya refugee camp and meet the ambassador. He also got an upgrade in a luxury hotel in Hong Kong.

However, his other attempts at obtaining perks by impersonating Brigitte Macron’s nephew – including tickets to a Formula 1 race – were not successful.

A court in Paris sentenced him to 30 months in jail, to be served at home under electronic surveillance, with 18 months suspended.

It chose to punish “the seriousness of the facts,” the court said but added that his willingness to accept long-term psychiatric care was taken into account.

A psychological report described him as a “pathological liar” but did not conclude that he had a proven psychiatric disorder.

The convicted man, who last tried a scam in 2018, told the court he was attracted by “status, prestige, privileges” but denied having acted for money or “to do harm”.

He had previously been convicted of 17 similar or related offences.

(AFP)