  • Friday, March 17, 2023
Flour millers in India want ban on wheat exports

Exports of the grain from India, the world’s second largest producer, increased after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raised global prices

India’s new season wheat has just started arriving on the market (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

Flour millers’ industry body has suggested that India extend a ban on wheat exports that has been in place since last year to help ensure lower domestic prices and adequate stocks for consumers.

Exports of the grain from India, the world’s second largest producer, increased after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raised global prices, but a sudden rise in temperatures in March 2022 shrivelled the crop and reduced yields, driving up local prices.

India imposed the ban in May last year, just days after promising to supply large amounts of the grain to a slew of countries suffering from sky-high prices and severe shortages of the staple.

While there is no specific date for the ban to expire, government and industry sources have said it is scheduled to be reviewed next month. Reuters last month reported India was considering extending its term.

“The government’s efforts have paid off and local prices have fallen, giving relief to consumers and a wide range of industries, including bread and biscuit makers,” said Pramod Kumar, president of the Roller Flour Millers’ Federation of India.

“The wheat export ban must continue,” he said.

India’s new season wheat has just started arriving on the market and the harvest will gather momentum in the next few weeks.

Last month India estimated wheat production in 2023 could rebound to a record 112.2 million tonnes, but some farmers and industry officials are less optimistic due to a sudden rise in temperatures in the past few weeks.

Last year’s small crop size led to a 53 per cent drop in government purchases to 18.8 million tonnes, pushing up local prices.

The Food Corporation of India buys wheat to run the world’s biggest food welfare programme and to keep a sufficient stockpile to meet any emergency requirements.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

