Flood alert issued for four Greater Manchester boroughs amid heavy rain

The Environment Agency says flooding is possible in areas along the Upper River Irwell

flood alert

Rainfall is expected throughout the day

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranDec 15, 2025
Highlights

  • Environment Agency issues flood alert for the Upper River Irwell
  • Parts of Bolton, Oldham, Rochdale, and Bury are affected
  • Heavy rain continues under a Met Office yellow weather warning

A flood alert is in force this morning for parts of Greater Manchester after persistent overnight rain caused river levels to rise. The Environment Agency says flooding is possible in areas along the Upper River Irwell, as further rainfall is expected throughout the day.

Flood alert covers key rivers and towns

The alert applies to parts of Bolton, Oldham, Rochdale, and Bury. Rivers affected include the Beal, Roch, and Croal, Limey Water, and surrounding tributaries.

Communities likely to be impacted include Farnworth, Whitefield, Little Lever, Radcliffe, Bury, Heywood, Whitworth, and Bacup. Residents living close to rivers and low-lying areas are urged to be prepared.

Situation monitored after heavy overnight rain

The Environment Agency says river levels rose overnight and continue to be closely monitored. More rain is forecast across Greater Manchester today, adding pressure to already saturated ground following wet weather on Sunday.

People in affected areas are advised to keep checking flood alerts and be ready to follow a flood plan if conditions worsen.

Met Office warning remains in place all day

A yellow Met Office weather warning for rain covers all ten Greater Manchester boroughs today. Forecasters say heavy downpours persist through much of the day, easing slightly into the evening but not fully clearing.

The Met Office warns that 40–60mm of rain may fall widely across the warning area by the end of Monday, with up to 100mm possible over higher ground. Further unsettled weather is expected to continue into the week.

Warning of surface and river flooding

In a recent Met Office blog, Environment Agency flood duty manager Jonathan Day says significant surface water flooding is possible across parts of northern England, alongside the risk of river flooding in some areas.

He adds that teams are on the ground to reduce impacts and support affected communities, urging people not to drive through flood water, which is often deeper than it appears.

Alongside the yellow rain warning covering Greater Manchester and much of the north west, an amber rain warning is in place for Cumbria, with further yellow warnings across west Scotland, Northern Ireland, and parts of Wales.

