‘Fearless’ documentary honours Windrush women who built modern Britain but were written out of history

Launching on Windrush Day, the documentary reveals how Caribbean, Irish, and South Asian women helped build post-war Britain.

Fearless Documentary Honor Windrush Women for Modern Britain
In the Fearless documentary, Windrush generation women reflect on their lives in post-war Britain
Instagram/dopdaniel/alt_africa_
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 13, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

They were the nurses, cleaners, activists, and everyday heroes who arrived in Britain with little more than courage and determination. Now in their 80s and 90s, six women who helped rebuild the UK after the Second World War are finally getting their due in Fearless, a powerful new documentary that brings their remarkable stories to the big screen.

Launching on Windrush Day (22 June), the film will tour select cinemas across London through July, with post-screening Q&As featuring the directors and cast. It celebrates the lives of Sheila Daniel, Aileen Edwards, Maggie Kelly, Anne Gaché, Nashattar Kang, and Nages Amirthananthar, women of Caribbean, Irish, and South Asian descent who came to Britain as part of the Windrush generation and beyond.


Giving voice to the untold history

These women, once young migrants navigating hostility, isolation, and discrimination, found strength through solidarity and built lives that left a lasting impact. From taking part in historic strikes like Grunwick to surviving the aftermath of the Notting Hill riots, their personal journeys are woven into the wider political and social fabric of the country.

Drawing on rare archival footage and emotional interviews, Fearless preserves their legacy. But beyond that, it challenges the invisibility that has long plagued immigrant women in British history books. This is more than nostalgia, it is a necessary act of recognition.

Fearless Documentary Honor Windrush Women for Modern BritainA still from Fearless showing archive footage interwoven with first-person storiesMcasso/ Screengrab


Bold stories told by those who lived them

The documentary comes from husband-and-wife filmmaking duo Damian Paul Daniel, a BAFTA-nominated cinematographer, and Noella Mingo, a director of Guyanese-British heritage passionate about amplifying overlooked voices. Their production company, They’re Watching Us, focuses on stories that defy expectation, and Fearless is no exception.

Screenings are scheduled at The Rio in Dalston (22 June), Bertha Dochouse (29 June), Genesis in Whitechapel (1 July), and The Lexi in Kensal Rise (16 July). Each screening includes a post-film conversation with the team.

At its heart, Fearless is a tribute to courage, resilience, and the quiet force of women who shaped a nation, even when history tried to forget them.

