‘Fearless’ documentary honours Windrush women who built modern Britain but were written out of history





Emma, who has since spoken openly about the emotional toll of growing up famous, has described feeling “terrified” and “inadequate,” and even envying her peers for being able to do ordinary things, like knowing their favourite colour or forming friendships without public scrutiny. It’s this experience that Chris is drawing from when he warns: “As a parent, you have to be scared.”

Fame at a young age comes with a price

The context this time is different. The casting process for the HBO reboot reportedly involved sifting through 30,000 applicants. The new trio are young and relatively unknown, just like their predecessors were in 2001. But the digital world they’re entering now is far more invasive. Every post, photo, or comment is dissected in real time, exposing young actors to criticism, trolling, and unwanted attention, far beyond the limited press tours of 2001.

Chris Watson, Emma’s father, and other insiders warn of the emotional toll facing today’s young stars Getty Images





Emma’s journey: Blueprint and cautionary tale

Emma Watson was nine when she won the part of Hermione. Almost overnight, their whole family life bent around filming schedules. Chris Watson deliberately downplayed Hollywood’s glamour at home. He “doesn’t actually watch films” to prevent Emma from believing the character defined her. He insisted Warner Bros. respect her schoolwork and spare time. Yet the pressure still mounted.

Emma later admitted she struggled with guilt in therapy and suffered “vertigo” from constant public attention. At 18, invasive paparazzi shots were published within hours of her birthday, while her co-stars faced parallel battles. Daniel Radcliffe used alcohol to cope, arriving on set "still drunk" and "dead behind the eyes," while Rupert Grint felt reduced: "I felt like I only knew how to do one thing: play Ron."

From online hate to AI threats, the rebooted Wizarding World may be more dangerous than magical Getty Images





2025’s more perilous journey

The AI Boggart- Generative AI and deepfakes now make non-consensual, manipulated images or videos a real threat. These digital illusions can damage reputations and cause emotional harm in ways the original cast never encountered.



The Rowling Snare- With J.K. Rowling as executive producer, her polarising views on transgender rights hover over the series. Despite assurances they won’t influence the storyline, the new actors will be drawn into cultural debates and pressured to take sides.





Breaking the curse: A guardian’s toolkit

Although he never offered a bullet-point plan, his comments cut straight to the heart of what matters:

"As a parent, you have to be scared"

“While there are many upsides, nothing is perfect and you have to recognise there are going to be downsides you could not have imagined.” His frank admission underlines the need to stay vigilant and prepared for unexpected challenges.

“While there are many upsides, nothing is perfect and you have to recognise there are going to be downsides you could not have imagined.” His frank admission underlines the need to stay vigilant and prepared for unexpected challenges. Keep home life sacred

“It certainly helped that I don’t actually watch films... the studio and everybody else knew that this was not Emma’s whole life, and that she had homework to do, she played a little bit of cricket as well.” Here, Watson shows how he maintained normal routines including school, family time and sports to prevent Emma’s identity from merging with Hermione Granger.

“It certainly helped that I don’t actually watch films... the studio and everybody else knew that this was not Emma’s whole life, and that she had homework to do, she played a little bit of cricket as well.” Here, Watson shows how he maintained normal routines including school, family time and sports to prevent Emma’s identity from merging with Hermione Granger. Reach out and share hard-won experience

“If they want to talk to someone who’s been through this… I would be more than happy.” By offering mentorship to the new parents, Chris emphasises that open communication and shared support are vital tools in safeguarding young actors.

Unlike the early 2000s, today’s child stars face nonstop scrutiny, digital dangers and cultural controversy Getty Images





Alumni perspectives: Lessons from child stars past

Several former young actors have shared insights that accentuate Chris Watson’s warnings. Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) recalls feeling “adored and trapped” when the cameras stopped but expectations didn’t. Jake Lloyd (young Anakin Skywalker) describes how relentless attention led to severe anxiety. Their stories make it clear that the hardest effects often come once filming wraps up.

Behind the excitement of the reboot lies a harsh reality many child stars never escape Getty Images





The ethical dilemma: Joy versus risk

Prospect Magazine asks whether it is ethical to place children in an environment rife with digital threats and guaranteed controversy. Can the magic of Hogwarts justify this gamble? HBO’s Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod praise the trio’s “wonderful” talent, and Rowling herself endorses them. But raw talent alone offers no protection.



Hollywood’s history with child stars reads grimly: Judy Garland fed amphetamines, Macaulay Culkin abused, Star Wars' Jake Lloyd broken by bullying. Can this cycle end? Chris Watson offers more than warnings; he’s extending mentorship to the parents.

Hogwarts is calling but fame’s dangers are louder for Harry Potter’s new trio Getty Images





Real magic: Protecting childhood

The return of Harry Potter also raises broader questions about corporate priorities. With J.K. Rowling returning as executive producer, a figure who now carries both creative authority and controversy, the series enters a more complex media landscape. Will the focus stay on the storytelling, or will the new stars be caught in wider debates?



For now, Dominic, Arabella, and Alastair are at the start of a journey that will define their adolescence. Whether that journey is empowering or overwhelming will depend not just on their talent, but on how well they’re protected behind the scenes. Chris Watson’s voice may not be the loudest in the room, but it carries weight, built on lived experience, and a simple truth: children in the spotlight still deserve a childhood.