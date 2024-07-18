  • Thursday, July 18, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

FCA calls on firms to improve treatment of politically exposed persons

The FCA stated that it is proposing changes to its guidance to prevent possible mistreatment of PEPs in the future.

Signage for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), is seen at their head offices in London. (Photo: Reuters)

By: EasternEye

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has told banks, payment firms, and lenders to ensure that parliamentarians, senior public servants, and their families are not treated unfairly. The FCA made this announcement in a statement on Thursday.

“Public service naturally comes with greater scrutiny. But it must be proportionate and shouldn’t disadvantage people running for office or taking senior public roles, or their families,” said Sarah Pritchard, the FCA’s executive director of markets and international, in the statement.

“That requires a balancing act. Most firms try to get it right but there is more they can do. We’re following up with those firms that were getting the balance wrong to ensure they make changes.”

Last year, Alison Rose stepped down as the CEO of lender NatWest after admitting to a “serious error of judgement” in discussing politician Nigel Farage’s relationship with the bank with a BBC journalist, reported Reuters.

The incident led to a major review of how financial firms treated politically exposed persons (PEPs), amid concerns that some individuals were being denied accounts or other services due to their political views.

The FCA stated that most firms did not subject PEPs to excessive or disproportionate checks, but it is proposing changes to its guidance to prevent possible mistreatment of PEPs in the future.

The regulator is consulting the industry on whether UK-based PEPs should qualify for a lower risk status and on introducing special protections for non-executive members of the civil service, who should not be defined as PEPs solely for that reason, the FCA said.

The consultation will close on 18 October, but the FCA urged firms where possible improvements had been identified to act before the final updated guidance is published.

Related Stories
News

Starmer urges European cooperation on illegal migration
News

Family of Usha Vance, wife of Trump’s VP pick, known for academic excellence
News

Inquiry blames flawed planning and leadership for Covid failures
News

Hathras stampede: Bhole Baba says death was inevitable
News

JD Vance says South Asian immigrants enriched America
UK

Researchers discover cost-effective antidote for cobra venom
News

US cop who said Indian student killed had ‘limited value’ fired
US

Vance likes vegetarian diet and can cook Indian food, reveals Usha
News

Bangladesh schools, universities closed after six students killed in protests
News

Indian captain and crew honoured for ‘exceptional bravery’ in Red Sea rescue
UK

Government plans to remove 92 peers from House of Lords
UK

Asian widow says racist campaign left her ‘mentally unwell’
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
FCA FCA calls on firms to improve treatment of politically exposed…
Starmer urges European cooperation on illegal migration
Shanthamma-Chilukuri Family of Usha Vance, wife of Trump’s VP pick, known…
Inquiry blames flawed planning and leadership for Covid failures
Hathras stampede: Bhole Baba says death was inevitable
LT Foods LT Foods opens new facility in Harlow to tap £1…