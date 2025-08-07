Faye Winter calls out Love Island viewers after record Ofcom complaints and urges them to stop online abuse

Highlights:

Faye Winter called out online abuse, defending the 2025 Love Island cast after the show’s finale.

The 2025 series received over 9,000 Ofcom complaints, mostly around bullying allegations.

Faye was previously the most complained-about contestant with 25,000 complaints during her season.

She spoke out emotionally about the long-term impact of trolling on her mental health.

Former Love Island star Faye Winter has hit back at the wave of online hate directed at contestants from the just-concluded 2025 season, calling the comments “vile” and urging viewers to “give them a break.” Her comments come as this year’s series officially became the most complained-about season in the reality show’s history.

Faye, who faced a record-breaking 25,000 Ofcom complaints during her own stint in 2021, took to Instagram to share her frustration with social media users attacking the current Islanders after Toni Laites and Cach Mercer won the £50,000 (₹5,300,000) prize.

Faye Winter defends Love Island 2025 cast after viewers flood Ofcom with complaints Instagram/faye__winter





Why did Faye Winter speak out against Love Island trolling?

The backlash followed Love Island 2025’s dramatic finale on 5 August, which ended with Toni and Cach crowned as winners. But the season made headlines for another reason: the alarming volume of complaints filed to Ofcom.

Faye, reflecting on her own experience, posted a picture from a flight and a statement slamming viewers for their online cruelty. “These Islanders don’t know you, and you don’t know them,” she wrote. “Before you post that nasty comment, ask yourself, will it actually make your life any better?”

She pointed out the double standards of viewers who demand drama from reality shows and then attack contestants for delivering it. “The performing monkeys you were entertained by are out of the circus now,” she added. “Let them rest… let them process the experience and do their eight seasons of therapy with someone who’s actually qualified.”





How many complaints were made about Love Island 2025?

According to Ofcom, more than 9,000 complaints were received in July alone, primarily concerning the alleged bullying of contestant Shakira. The episodes between 22 July and 25 July drew thousands of viewer complaints, including 2,272 complaints in a single night.

Further allegations were made about misogynistic behaviour by male Islanders, particularly contestants Dejon and Harrison Solomon. Some 1,000 complaints were lodged in mid-July regarding gender-based misconduct and inappropriate comments.

These figures surpass even the explosive 2021 season, when Faye’s heated argument with then-partner Teddy Soares sparked a national debate and 25,000 Ofcom complaints, though the regulator ultimately declined to take action.

Faye lashes out at Teddy | Love Island 2021 youtu.be





What has Faye Winter said about her own experience?

Since leaving the villa, Faye Winter has become one of the few ex-contestants to consistently speak up about the mental health toll of reality TV. On the We Need To Talk podcast hosted by Paul C. Brunson, she revealed she felt “worthless and alone” after coming off the show and even experienced suicidal thoughts.

“I remember feeling like all the pillars in my life were crumbling,” she said through tears. “I didn’t want to be in this house, I didn’t want to be around these people, I didn’t want to be doing this job.”

She echoed these sentiments during an earlier appearance on Fabulous Magazine’s Shamed YouTube series, where she admitted: “At one point, when I came out of Love Island, I thought I was the worst person in the world.”

Love Island star Faye Winter breaks silence on trolling after record Ofcom complaints Instagram/faye__winter





What is ITV doing to protect Love Island contestants?

In response to growing concern over contestants’ welfare, ITV has implemented stricter duty of care protocols in recent years. These include psychological assessments, training on media handling, and post-show therapy sessions.

A spokesperson from ITV previously confirmed that all Islanders are now given mental health support both before entering the villa and after their exit. This includes therapy access, financial advice, and social media training.

Faye Winter's latest story Instagram Screengrab/faye__winter





But as Faye’s comments underline, the work may not be enough unless audiences take more responsibility for the impact of their words.