Families flee as Pakistan-Afghanistan war escalates

Hundreds of families displaced on both sides as missiles strike earthquake refugee camp in Afghanistan

Afghan men gather to show their solidarity for the Taliban personnel in Gardez of Paktia province on March 4, 2026 amid ongoing cross-border conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasMar 05, 2026
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations.
SEVERAL people living along Pakistan's border with Afghanistan said they were considering fleeing their homes as heavy shelling and explosions marked a seventh day of fighting between troops from both sides.

The south Asian allies-turned-foes are in their worst fighting in years following Pakistani airstrikes on major Afghan cities last week, adding volatility to a region already on edge over US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Islamabad says its airstrikes, which have at times targeted the Taliban government, aim to stop militants using Afghan territory to attack Pakistan. The Taliban denies aiding militant groups.

Rana Sanaullah, political adviser to prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, told Geo TV Pakistan had achieved most targets but operations continued.

"Most training centres have been eliminated," he said, adding Pakistan wanted "verifiable evidence" Afghan soil would not be used for attacks.

Residents in Pakistan's northwest said fighting often begins in the evening, putting homes in the line of fire as families break their Ramadan fast.

"There is complete silence in the day, but the moment we sit for iftar dinner, the two sides start shelling," said Farid Khan Shinwari from Landi Kotal near the Torkham border crossing. "We open our fast in extremely difficult situations, as you never know when a shell can hit your house."

Across the border, Afghans reported similar fighting and displacement.

Hundreds sheltered in makeshift tents on an open dirt field while others had no shelter. Officials say about 1,500 families have fled their homes.

The Norwegian Refugee Council said on X that a Pakistani missile strike hit near a camp in Afghanistan housing people displaced by the 2025 Kunar earthquake, killing three, injuring seven and forcing about 650 families to flee again.

Reuters could not independently verify the claim.

Hazrat Meer, who fled the fighting from Torkham to Lalpur district, urged authorities to stop the conflict. "We only want to return to our homes," he told Reuters.

Fighting along the 2,600-km (1,615-mile) border has ebbed and flowed for a week, with both sides claiming heavy losses and territorial gains.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Pakistan's Sharif Ankara would help restore a ceasefire, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday (3), as other potential mediators have been drawn into the Gulf conflict.

Both sides reported heavy fire on Wednesday, with Afghanistan's defence ministry saying Taliban forces shot down a Pakistani drone and captured seven border posts.

The ministry said 110 civilians, including 65 women and children, had been killed since the fighting began and 123 wounded. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan has reported 42 deaths.

Pakistan's information minister Attaullah Tarar disputed the figures, saying Pakistan targets only "terrorists and support infrastructure" and not civilian sites.

Tarar told media Pakistan struck "ammunition and critical equipment" at the Bagram Air Base north of Kabul on Saturday, once a key U.S. command centre during the 20-year Afghan war.

(Reuters)

