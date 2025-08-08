13 years of Faizal Khan: How 'Gangs of Wasseypur 2' turned Nawazuddin Siddiqui into a Bollywood icon

Highlights:
- Gangs of Wasseypur 2 released on August 8, 2012, cementing Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a leading force in Indian cinema.
- His portrayal of Faizal Khan became a pop culture phenomenon for its authenticity and intensity.
- The role opened doors to acclaimed projects such as The Lunchbox, Manto, Sacred Games and more.
- Nawazuddin’s rise from uncredited roles to international red carpets remains one of Bollywood’s most inspiring journeys
How Gangs of Wasseypur 2 turned Nawazuddin Siddiqui into a household name
Thirteen years ago today, Gangs of Wasseypur 2 hit cinemas and introduced audiences to one of the most iconic characters in Indian film history, Faizal Khan. For Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who until then was known for smaller but striking appearances, the role became the turning point that transformed him into a household name.
With Faizal’s slow drawl, piercing stare, and intensity, Nawazuddin delivered a performance that was unlike anything audiences had experienced before. Every pause, every understated expression, and every memorable line delivery blurred the line between actor and character, creating a portrayal that would go on to enjoy cult status.
The film’s success catapulted him into the mainstream, but Nawazuddin used that momentum to explore a diverse range of roles. From the tender, nuanced storytelling of The Lunchbox to the edgy unpredictability of Badlapur, the layered portrayal of Manto, and the global hit Sacred Games, he proved his ability to transcend genres and formats, equally at home in independent cinema and big-budget entertainers.
His journey is the kind that inspires countless aspiring actors; a self-made success story in an industry often dominated by glamour, connections, and star legacies. Starting with blink-and-miss parts, Nawazuddin’s rise was built entirely on relentless dedication, skill, and the courage to take risks with unconventional roles.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui marks 13 years since his iconic turn as Faizal Khan
Today, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is no longer just an acclaimed actor, he is celebrated as one of Indian cinema’s most enduring and versatile performers. Thirteen years after Gangs of Wasseypur 2, Faizal Khan remains a benchmark for breakout performances, and Nawazuddin stands as proof that great storytelling can create legends.