Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Exclusive: Geeta Basra returns after a decade, calls 'Meher' the film she was destined to do

After a decade away from films, the actress opens up about rejection, resilience, and why Meher is the comeback she always deserved.

Exclusive: Geeta Basra returns after a decade, calls 'Meher' the film she was destined to do

Geeta Basra returns with Meher after a decade away from films

Instagram/geetabasra
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 05, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • British-born actress Geeta Basra makes a powerful return to the screen with the Punjabi film Meher after a decade away.
  • She reveals the industry once dropped her for getting married but now celebrates women balancing career and family.
  • Basra plays a relatable matriarch and describes the project as a “dream role” that mirrors her own life.
  • Meher is a large-scale cinematic experience shot in unique locations like Manikaran, designed for the big screen.

After a decade away building a family and a life outside cinema, British-born actress Geeta Basra is back with the Punjabi drama Meher, and this time, she’s rewriting the rules for married women on screen. For the mother-of-two, this isn’t just about returning to acting, it’s about challenging how the industry views married women and mothers while spotlighting the women who have inspired her own journey.

In an exclusive interview with Eastern Eye, Geeta opens up about her comeback, her inspirations, the shift in opportunities for women, and why this family drama feels so personal.

Geeta Basra returns with Meher after a decade away from films Instagram/geetabasra


A dream role that feels personal

Basra chose Meher with care, calling it her “dream role.” The film is a richly woven family drama rooted in rural Punjab. She plays Simmi, the "epicentre" of her family, a relatable figure who binds everyone together through love, betrayal, and emotional upheaval. The film explores hardships not only between husband and wife but also through multiple family dynamics, including a surprising “bromance” between male characters.

“As mothers, our instincts are so similar,” Basra explains. Just as important, it was a film she could proudly share with her children. “I picked this role very carefully, for something my family can watch,” she admits. For her, stepping into Meher feels like one of the defining moments of her career.


Inspired by her mother and everyday women

If Basra’s character draws from her instincts as a mother, her real-life inspiration comes from the women around her. “My mother is my first and foremost inspiration in life,” she says warmly. “Seeing how she balanced her businesses while raising three children makes me want to do better every day. Different people inspire me at different points, but my mother has always been my guiding light.”

She also points to the resilience of ordinary women as her motivation. “Seeing women multitask, balancing life, work, children, and family is incredibly motivational. Before, women were often written off after marriage and motherhood, but today, we have the opportunity to pursue our dreams. Seeing my daughter proud of me for following my passion inspires me to do even better.”

Meher marks Geeta Basra’s powerful comeback to Punjabi cinemaInstagram/geetabasra


Proudly Punjabi

For a British-born actress, questions of authenticity in playing a rural Punjabi woman were inevitable. But Basra is quick to dismiss them. “We are so rooted to our roots,” she says. “I’m now Punjab ki bahu. It’s my second home. I am Punjabi, and I’m a very proud Punjabi.” She didn’t need to study the role, she’s lived it.


Women behind the camera

Basra insists that the presence of women in production roles is just as crucial as those in front of the camera. Meher is produced by Kamal Kaur, one of the few women at the helm of large-scale Punjabi projects. “When women greenlight projects, they greenlight stories that reflect reality, stories where women aren’t sidelined after marriage but are centred,” Basra says. For her, that representation is both rare and revolutionary.

Geeta Basra says motherhood is her strength, not a setback in filmsInstagram/geetabasra


Redefining the rules for married actresses

The industry she left was far less forgiving. Basra recalls being dropped from four major films simply because she was linked to her now-husband, cricketer Harbhajan Singh. “It was either this or that. Never this and that,” she remembers. For women, the choice used to be family or fame. Today, she is headlining a major project while raising two children, something that once seemed impossible. “It’s commendable and remarkable,” she says of the change, though she emphasises much more work remains.

British-born Geeta Basra opens up on comeback film MeherInstagram/geetabasra


What’s next for Geeta Basra

With the “seal broken” on her comeback, Basra is determined to push further. She wants content-driven films that showcase her versatility, recalling how her career has already spanned everything from a bold debut to playing a villain. “I don’t want to bind myself to one kind of role,” she insists. Her only filter now is simple: would her family be proud to watch it? With several projects already lined up, she intends to make sure the answer is yes.


A bigger moment for Punjabi cinema

For Basra, Meher is also a reflection of where Punjabi cinema is heading: bigger in scale, richer in music, and designed for the cinematic experience. But she wants that ambition matched with better stories for women, especially mothers. “Women can also have a career. Women can also work after marriage,” she stresses.

- YouTube youtu.be


Geeta Basra’s message is clear: experience is not a liability. It’s her strength. With Meher, she’s redefining what it means for women to lead on screen. And for Geeta Basra, this is only the beginning.

career and familymeherpowerful returnpunjabi cinemageeta basra

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout

The new Harry Potter series stars Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout

Instagram/harrypotterhbonotofficial

‘Harry Potter’ filming in London sparks anger as locals claim no consent for Privet Drive remake

Highlights:

  • A London street has been turned into Privet Drive for the new Harry Potter series
  • Locals in Upminster say they were not told filming was for the HBO remake
  • Some residents fear being “bombarded with wizards” while others are thrilled
  • Cast includes Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout

A quiet street in east London has been transformed into Privet Drive for the new Harry Potter series, but locals are unhappy they were not properly informed about the filming. Springfield Gardens in Upminster, chosen to double as the boy wizard’s childhood home, has left neighbours divided, with some welcoming the attention while others worry they will be “bombarded with wizards.” The HBO production, part of a major reboot, has already brought cameras, drones and fans to the area.

Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout The new Harry Potter series stars Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout Instagram/harrypotterhbonotofficial

Keep ReadingShow less
Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif

Farhan Akhtar confirms Jee Le Zaraa is not shelved but cast uncertain

Instagram/priyankachopra

Farhan Akhtar says ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ will happen but drops bombshell that Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif may exit

Highlights:

  • Farhan Akhtar says Jee Le Zaraa has been delayed but not shelved
  • Significant work including music and location scouting already completed
  • Director cannot confirm if Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif remain attached
  • Project first announced in 2021 as a female-led road trip film

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar has clarified that his highly anticipated film Jee Le Zaraa has not been shelved. Speaking about the much-discussed project, Akhtar said the film is simply “on the back burner” due to scheduling conflicts. The clarification comes after years of speculation that the all-female road trip film, originally announced with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, might have been abandoned.

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif Farhan Akhtar confirms Jee Le Zaraa is not shelved but cast uncertain Instagram/priyankachopra

Keep ReadingShow less
Fifth Harmony comeback 2025
Fifth Harmony reunite on stage in Dallas after seven years
Getty Images

Fifth Harmony stuns Dallas with comeback at Jonas Brothers gig while Camila Cabello performs solo in Sydney

Highlights:

  • Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui perform together in Dallas
  • Surprise appearance happened during Jonas Brothers’ concert stop in Texas
  • Group’s social media accounts updated with new logo and merchandise
  • Camila Cabello absent as she continues solo tour in Australia

US pop group Fifth Harmony’s reunion has sent fans into a frenzy after the chart-topping girl band returned to the stage for the first time in seven years. Their surprise appearance at a Jonas Brothers concert in Dallas on Sunday, 31 August, also came with new merchandise and updated social media branding, signalling that the quartet may be preparing for a bigger comeback.

Fifth Harmony comeback 2025 Fifth Harmony reunite on stage in Dallas after seven years Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Heidi Klum

Heidi and Leni Klum pose together in co-ordinated Intimissimi gowns at the Venice Film Festival

Instagram/heidiklum

Heidi Klum Venice Film Festival look with daughter Leni reignites criticism over mother-daughter lingerie fashion partnership

Highlights:

  • Heidi Klum and daughter Leni walked the Venice Film Festival red carpet in matching corset-style gowns.
  • The supermodel opted for a blush pink silk design, while Leni wore an inky black version.
  • Both gowns were created by Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi, for which they are ambassadors.
  • The mother-daughter duo previously fronted a controversial campaign for the same brand.

Heidi Klum's Venice Film Festival appearances always generate headlines, but this year she doubled the impact by walking the red carpet with her daughter Leni. The pair stunned in co-ordinated gowns from Italian intimates brand Intimissimi, bringing high fashion and red carpet glamour together in one of the festival’s most talked-about moments. Their matching corset silhouettes highlighted the duo’s modelling credentials and added a striking family twist to the opening night of the prestigious event.

Heidi Klum Heidi and Leni Klum pose together in co-ordinated Intimissimi gowns at the Venice Film Festival Instagram/heidiklum

Keep ReadingShow less
​Vishal and Sai Dhanshika engagement on his 47th birthday takes fans by surprise

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika at their Chennai engagement ceremony

Instagram/actorvishalofficial/saidhanshika

​Vishal and Sai Dhanshika engagement on his 47th birthday takes fans by surprise

Highlights:

  • Actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika got engaged on his 47th birthday in Chennai
  • Wedding postponed until the Nadigar Sangam building is completed
  • Couple first confirmed their relationship in May 2025 at a press meet
  • Celebrities and fans flooded social media with congratulatory wishes

Tamil cinema stars Vishal and Sai Dhanshika made their relationship official in May, and on Friday, 29 August 2025, the pair celebrated their engagement. The event took place on Vishal’s 47th birthday in Chennai, with close friends and family in attendance. The engagement was widely shared on social media after Vishal confirmed the news on his X handle.

The Vishal and Sai Dhanshika engagement has now become one of the most talked-about events in Tamil film circles, especially as the couple postponed their wedding until the Nadigar Sangam building’s completion, a cause close to Vishal as General Secretary of the organisation.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us