Ethnic media remains central to reaching multicultural Britain, report finds

BRITAIN's ethnic media has changed from a network of community newspapers, local radio stations and satellite television channels into a multi-platform ecosystem, but it continues to play an important role in reaching the country's diverse communities, a new report has said.

The report titled The Evolution of Ethnic Media in the UK: Why Diverse Audiences Require Diverse Media Strategies said the sector now includes digital publishers, podcasts, influencers, connected television, multilingual social media platforms and digital out-of-home advertising alongside traditional media.

It argued that ethnic media has become an essential part of media planning as Britain's population has become more diverse.

"Britain's demographic changes over the past two decades, driven by migration from eastern Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia, have created audiences with different languages, identities and media habits. While first-generation migrants often rely on overseas and native-language media, younger audiences increasingly consume bilingual or English-language content produced for multicultural Britain," the report, published by integrated advertising agency Mediareach, noted.

Although newspaper readership has declined across the wider market, the report revealed that ethnic publications continue to influence their communities. It noted titles including Eastern Eye, The Voice, The Muslim News, Jewish Chronicle, Irish World and Garavi Gujarat, adding that many have expanded into digital publishing through websites, newsletters, social media and video content.

Community radio also remains important, according to the report. Stations including Sunrise Radio, Lyca Radio, Sabras Radio, Panjab Radio, Khalijia Radio and London Greek Radio now reach audiences through FM, DAB, online streaming and mobile apps.

Communications regulator Ofcom's latest Media Nations report found that live radio continues to attract listeners despite growing competition from streaming services, while listening through smart speakers is increasing.

Digital media growing

According to the report, television viewing has also changed significantly. While satellite television once dominated multicultural broadcasting, audiences now watch content through connected TV, streaming platforms, YouTube, IPTV and mobile apps.

Digital media has seen the biggest transformation, the report said. Smartphones have become the main way people access news, entertainment, shopping, banking, government services and community information.

It added that digital-first publishers, YouTube creators and social media personalities now reach audiences on a scale comparable with some traditional broadcasters, while research by the Reuters Institute shows UK news consumption has shifted increasingly towards mobile-first platforms.

The report also highlighted the growth of digital out-of-home advertising, saying that advertisers can now target audiences using neighbourhood demographics, transport hubs, shopping centres, places of worship and cultural events. It added that digital formats now account for around two-thirds of UK out-of-home advertising revenue.

Trusted community relationships, culturally relevant content and the ability to reach specific audiences are the key benefits of ethnic media. These are valuable for healthcare, financial services, automotive, telecoms, education, retail and government sectors, the report concluded.