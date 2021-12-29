Website Logo
  • Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358

News

Eternal Gandhi Museum in Houston receives $457,000 grant

The proposed Eternal Gandhi Museum in Houston

By: Pramod Thomas

THE Eternal Gandhi Museum in Houston has received a grant of $475,000 from Fort Bend County under the American Rescue Plan. The facility is expected to open in 2023.

The aid will help to complete the construction of the first museum in the US dedicated to preserve and promote Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy and ideals, reported PTI.

The ground-breaking ceremony for the museum was held on July 3 this year. Congressman Al Green was the chief guest at the function with a host of other dignitaries and members of Houston’s local community also participated.

“The Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston is delighted and truly grateful to the Fort Bend County Commissioners’ court for approving this grant,” volunteer, trustee and co-founder Atul B Kothari said.

The grant was announced during a press conference on Wednesday (29) evening by Fort Bend County judge of Indian-origin KP George along with the county commissioners.

“Indian-American Fort Bend County judge K P George has offered unflinching support to the activities of the Museum from day one, when he was invited to the memorial service for Mahatma Gandhi in February 2019 at the Unity of Houston. This grant will go a long way in bringing to life the first-ever museum in the US dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi,” Kothari explained.

The Museum has acquired 3 acres of land in southwest Houston to house the museum. The proposed budget for construction is $6.5 million. The proceeds from the capital campaign have touched $2.9 million, with the board of trustees committing another $1.1 million.

The trust has also secured another $0.8 million from private donor commitments. Recently, the Houston Endowment Foundation also awarded a capital grant of $500,000.

A concerted fundraising campaign is currently underway through foundations, corporations and private donors to raise the remaining amount.

The Museum will also include exhibits and interpretations that highlight the mission and vision of Mahatma Gandhi.

“The Museum will invite school children from surrounding areas for a field trip for free. It will be divided into three sections: ‘His Journey’ (Mahatma Gandhi’s Life), ‘Our Journey’ (Impact of Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy of nonviolent conflict resolution in the world featuring, Dr Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela and others around the world, and finally ‘My Journey’ where each visitor will be asked to make a commitment to make the community a better place to live in,” Kothari said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

WORLD
WHO worried for health systems over Covid cases ‘tsunami’
INDIA
Omicron cases surge in Delhi and Maharashtra
UK
Michelin-starred chef accused of religious discrimination
UK
Lord Paul looking for ‘steel-friendly’ facility in the UK
News
UK’s daily Covid infections hit record high of 129,471
INDIA
India restricts foreign funding for Mother Teresa charity
INDIA
After its solar success, Cochin airport in India starts hydro project
News
Suspect’s father says, ‘Something’s gone horribly wrong with our son’
PAKISTAN
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over hate speeches
News
South Africa study suggests Omicron could displace Delta
News
India to use only Covaxin shot to those aged 15 to 18
INDIA
India boosts fight against Covid with Merck pill, two more vaccines
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Twinkle Khanna pays tribute to Rajesh Khanna on 79th birth…
Saare Jahan Se Achcha will definitely be made, confirms producer…
Tamannaah among the top ten most popular actors on streaming…
Subhash Ghai’s 36 Farmhouse to premiere on ZEE5
WHO worried for health systems over Covid cases ‘tsunami’
Omicron cases surge in Delhi and Maharashtra
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE