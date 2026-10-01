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Enter Shikari confirm indefinite hiatus, citing Rou Reynolds' burnout

Enter Shikari confirm indefinite hiatus, citing Rou Reynolds' burnout

Rob Rolfe, Rory Clewlow, Rou Reynolds and Chris Batten of Enter Shikari attends the Relentless Energy Drink Kerrang! Awards at the Troxy on June 11, 2015 in London, England.

Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokOct 01, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights

  • Enter Shikari have confirmed they will go on an indefinite hiatus at the end of 2027, after nearly three decades together
  • The announcement follows frontman Rou Reynolds revealing he'd been dealing with burnout, OCD and nervous system sensitisation that had brought his "capacity to zero"
  • The band say they are not splitting up, but have no plans beyond 2027, when they will "fall dormant as a recording and performing entity"
  • Before then, they'll play their biggest-ever UK and European arena tour this November, alongside intimate October warm-up shows

Enter Shikari are stepping away, but they're refusing to call it an ending.

Why now

The announcement follows a video Rou Reynolds posted last month, explaining the band's near-total silence through 2026. He said he'd "been going through a lot of adversity which has brought my capacity to zero," naming burnout, OCD and nervous system sensitisation as the causes. The band had released their latest album, 'Lose Your Self', in spring 2026, and then, in Reynolds' words, "did bugger all" — a pause he was quick to describe as "very much needed" rather than something to apologise for.

What the band actually said

In a lengthy letter posted to fans this week, Enter Shikari confirmed they have no plans beyond the end of 2027, when they'll "fall dormant as a recording and performing entity." What happens after that, they admit, is genuinely unknown: "This dormancy may eventually end with an eruption back into activity, or may end with extinction. We have no idea which."

They were careful to frame it as something other than a split. "While we don't think we're 'splitting up', we do not have a diary that extends beyond 2027," the letter read. The band pointed to the toll of nearly three decades of constant touring and output: "It gets to the point where the often difficult terrain of that path starts to frazzle and drain the humble traveller." They described wanting to find out what it feels like to simply be "Rou, Rob, Rory and Chris, and not 'Enter Shikari'" for a while — floating the idea of becoming something closer to Fugazi, a band that still rehearses together purely for its own sake, without the pressure of releasing anything.



One last year, not a farewell tour

Rather than a victory-lap farewell run, 2027 is being treated as an open-ended celebration. The band have European and North American festival dates booked, plan to announce US shows in January, and will mark three anniversaries at once: 20 years since their debut album 'Take To The Skies', 10 years since 'The Spark', and 15 years since 'A Flash Flood Of Colour'. They were blunt about the asymmetry of it all: "If we were better at making the most of things and planning ahead, this whole message would be the precursor to announcing a 'farewell' world tour, but... yeah... there's no world tour." They added that they'll try to play some favourite venues "one last time," while admitting they're not yet sure how realistic that is.

Before any of that, there's a more immediate test: Enter Shikari's biggest-ever UK and European arena tour this November, preceded by a run of intimate warm-up shows this month. "If that ends up being the last time some people see us, we want to make it special," the band wrote.


Embed from Getty Images


The band behind the name

Enter Shikari trace back to 1999, when Rou Reynolds, Chris Batten and Rob Rolfe — then primary school friends in St Albans — formed a band called Hybryd. Guitarist Rory Clewlow joined in 2003, completing the lineup and prompting the name change to Enter Shikari, borrowed from a boat belonging to Reynolds' uncle. It's a word with an unexpectedly wide reach beyond that: "shikari" also means "hunter" across several South Asian languages, including Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Marathi and Bengali. Their debut album, 'Take To The Skies', arrived in 2007 and reached number four on the UK charts — a record the band will be marking as one of three anniversaries in what might be their final full year of activity.

They ended their message to fans without drama, the way the whole letter had been written. "We really hope we'll be seeing you over the next fourteen months or so, somehow," they wrote. "But, if not, all that remains to be said is thank you for your support, your sweat, your passion, your energy."

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