England to face Croatia in World Cup opener

ENGLAND will open their World Cup campaign next June against Croatia, a team they have faced in major tournaments before. Thomas Tuchel’s side will begin Group L on June 17, with the match to be played in either Dallas or Toronto.

The expanded 48-team World Cup includes several unfamiliar opponents, but Croatia will be a known challenge for England. Croatia beat England in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, before England defeated them in the group stage of Euro 2021 on the way to the final.

England, ranked fourth, also have Panama and Ghana in their group. Croatia appear to be the main early test, with the winner of the opening match likely to be in a strong position to top the group. Croatia finished runners-up in 2018 and reached the semi-finals in 2022 and 1998.

Speaking from Washington, Tuchel said: "It's a difficult group and a difficult opening match against Croatia. They were the top seeds in pot two. They are a top team, they are 10th in the world rankings and are regulars in the finals."

England were the only European side to qualify with a 100 per cent record. Expectations will again be high as they look for a first World Cup title since 1966. Tuchel said his focus is on progressing through the group. "Of course, Croatia is the stand-out, they're the highest-ranked team from pot two but listen, Ghana is always full of talent and can always surprise and has a big history in World Cup football, and also Panama will try to make the most in their underdog role. No one can be underestimated.

"I don't know much about Panama but we will know everything about them when the tournament starts in June."

If England top the group, they would play a third-placed team in the last-32. Their possible route after that could include co-hosts Mexico in the last-16, Brazil in the quarter-finals and Argentina in the semi-finals.

"Of course you guys want to map it all out," Tuchel told TalkSport. "But I know group football from clubs and you don't think about the round of 16 when you're in the group, that makes no sense. The first challenge is to win the group."

England’s draw could influence their March friendly schedule, with Japan and Uruguay expected to be the opponents. Tuchel suggested that plans may be adjusted. "Maybe we have to think twice as we don't have an Asian team in our group or a South American team, but in general we will have strong opponents in March."

Tuchel, who became England manager in January after previous spells with Paris St Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, will not see his players again until those friendlies. "I'm now fully focused on the opponents. I'm looking forward to get the tournament started. I would love to start next week because now the excitement is high," he said.