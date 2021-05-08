Enfield: Tories win by-election

By Simon Allin

THE Conservative group has won a by-election in Chase ward, gaining a seat from Labour.

Andrew Thorp is the new Tory councillor for the ward following a campaign in which he vowed to protect Whitewebbs Golf Course.

Chase, where the top Tory candidate was just 60 votes short of winning back in 2018, was the most marginal of the three seats up for grabs in Thursday’s by-elections.

The future of the golf course, which the council wants to lease out to a commercial partner, was a key issue in the run-up to the election.

Speaking after the results were announced, Cllr Thorp, who secured a majority of 363, said: “This is a win for the people of Chase, who want me to stand up and protect Whitewebbs. The constituents want to be listened to, and I promise to listen to residents and work hard to save Whitewebbs.

“We fought a very positive campaign looking to improve local services and protect local facilities. That has obviously resonated with the voters in Chase ward.”

Conservative leader Cllr Joanne Laban added: “It is brilliant to welcome Andrew Thorp to the team in Enfield Conservative group.

“The people of Chase ward have spoken. They are unhappy with the Labour administration and they want to be listened to, especially over Whitewebbs and the state of our environment. I am ecstatically happy with the win in Chase.”

