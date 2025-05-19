Skip to content
Elizabeth Hurley beats Zendaya, Rihanna and Hollywood stars to become world’s sexiest woman at 59

At 59, Elizabeth Hurley proves age is just a number by outshining some of the biggest names in entertainment today.

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 19, 2025
In a world where beauty standards often favour youth, Elizabeth Hurley is turning the tide. The 59-year-old model and actress recently claimed the title of the world’s sexiest woman, topping Maxim's Hot 100 list and outshining younger stars like Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, Margot Robbie, and Rihanna. This win is not just about her timeless appeal but also about challenging conventional ideas about beauty and age.

Maxim’s Hot 100 list, which began crowning the top spot as the “world’s sexiest woman” in 2021, has typically featured younger celebrities. However, Elizabeth Hurley took the title, proving that style and charisma don’t come with an expiration date. As the oldest to ever hold the title, she made waves for defying stereotypes about age and attractiveness.


Timeless beauty and confidence define Elizabeth Hurley’s careerGetty Images


Elizabeth Hurley first made headlines in the late 1980s with small roles in British films, but her big break came in 1994 when she appeared at the London premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral in a daring black Versace dress. The bold look made her a global sensation, and she continued to make a mark with roles in films like Austin Powers and Bedazzled.

Beyond her on-screen presence, Hurley’s journey as a model and entrepreneur has been remarkable. She launched her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, nearly two decades ago, emphasising creative control and maintaining a niche appeal. Despite offers to expand, she chose to keep the brand small and personal, a decision that kept it both profitable and fulfilling.

Elizabeth Hurley champions self-confidence and breast cancer awarenessGetty Images


Even as trends changed, Hurley remained unapologetically herself, focusing on what made her feel good rather than chasing industry standards. She often speaks about the importance of self-acceptance and confidence, emphasising that women of any age should feel comfortable wearing what they love.

Hurley’s advocacy goes beyond fashion. As a long-time global ambassador for Estée Lauder’s Breast Cancer Campaign, she’s dedicated to raising awareness and supporting those affected. Her commitment to staying relevant while giving back makes her success all the more inspiring.

Elizabeth Hurley attends the 2025 Breast Cancer Research Foundation's 'Hot Pink Party'Getty Images


Elizabeth Hurley’s recognition as Maxim’s sexiest woman isn’t just a win for her but a win for women everywhere who refuse to be defined by age.

