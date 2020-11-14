Dr Krishnan Subramanian, 46, at Royal Derby Hospital dies of Covid-19

Indian-origin Dr Krishnan Subramanian, 46, a consultant anaesthetist at the Royal Derby Hospital in Leicester died of Covid-19 on Thursday(12).







The hospital on Friday(13) paid moving tributes to the ‘dedicated and committed’ doctor and a minute’s silence will be observed in his honour at the hospital on Monday(16).

Dr Subramanian was described as a “quiet and dedicated colleague” and a “devoted family man” known for his “characteristic grin”.

“Krishnan was a hugely valued member of the team who had worked tirelessly this year to support those who needed care. Our thoughts are with his family at this time and I would like to offer our sincere condolences to them on behalf of everyone,” said Gavin Boyle, chief executive of University Hospitals of Derby and Burton.







“Our anaesthetics and theatres teams have worked incredibly hard this year in creating additional capacity for patients and staffing intensive care areas. For them to lose Krishnan in this way is heart-breaking and we will be doing everything to support the teams over the days and weeks to come.

“Losing Krishnan will undoubtedly impact on all of our staff and we have made sure that support, such as counselling, is available to all of them.”

Dr John Williams, clinical director of anaesthetics and theatres, said the consultant had worked at the hospital since 2014.







“Krishnan was a quiet and dedicated colleague. Hugely committed to his work, he stood out for his tireless patience with trainee doctors, for his professionalism and for his characteristic grin. He was a calm and reliable presence in what is often a busy working environment and I know many colleagues valued the qualities he brought to the role,” he said.

“Away from work he was a devoted family man and a man whose faith meant a lot to him. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

Dr Kathy McLean, the chair of the NHS trust, said that Dr Subramanian was a committed consultant who took huge pride in his work and will be greatly missed.







“This is a very sad day for us and our thoughts are with his close colleagues, who will be here today continuing to provide care for those who need us.”

Dr Subramanian joined the NHS trust at the beginning of 2014 as a consultant anaesthetist and had previously worked at University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust

He also trained at hospitals across the East Midlands region of England earlier in his career, including in Derby.

Another consultant from the hospital, Manjeet Singh Riyat, died in April. The 52-year-old had been the first Sikh A&E consultant in the UK.





