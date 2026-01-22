Why fair treatment of doctors is essential for patient care

THE General Medical Council (GMC) is the body that regulates doctors in the UK – from over­seeing medical education and training, to deciding when con­cerns about a doctor’s practice should be investigated. When those systems are fair and con­sistent, they protect patients and support doctors to practise safe­ly. When they are not, the conse­quences can be life-changing for individual doctors and damaging for the health service as a whole.

Ethnic minority doctors, and those who have graduated out­side the UK, experience disad­vantages that increase the likeli­hood of contact with regulatory processes and create barriers throughout education and train­ing. These disadvantages are rarely the result of a single inci­dent. More often, they reflect patterns that build over time – shaped by workplace culture, ac­cess to support, and how con­cerns are raised and handled. As the regulator, the GMC has both the responsibility and the legiti­macy to lead efforts to level the playing field – but lasting change depends on collective action across the system. Without it, we risk driving talented doctors out of our health services altogether.

Fairness is not an abstract ide­al. Equity in professional experi­ences translates directly into bet­ter results for patients. Fairness in how doctors are trained, sup­ported and regulated helps cre­ate the conditions for safer care.

Our work and goals

In 2021, we committed to a fo­cused, evidence-driven pro­gramme to address long-standing inequalities where they are most entrenched. That meant tackling disproportionate employer refer­rals to the regulator – which can expose some doctors to lengthy, stressful investigations at higher rates than their peers.

Why does this matter? Be­cause referral to a professional regulator is not a neutral admin­istrative step. Even when no ac­tion is ultimately taken, the pro­cess itself can be deeply distress­ing, disruptive to careers, and damaging to wellbeing. If some doctors are more likely to be re­ferred despite similar circum­stances, fairness is compromised long before any regulatory deci­sion is made.

The latest data show that change is possible. Sustained collective action across the sys­tem is beginning to make a dif­ference, with a consistent nar­rowing of gaps over time.

We are also working with oth­ers to address unfair differences in medical education and train­ing outcomes. Progress here is slower, reflecting how deeply embedded these inequalities are and the time it takes for inter­ventions to translate into out­comes. Early disadvantage can be difficult to overcome and, if left unaddressed, can shape ca­reer-long opportunities. There are early signs of improvement in some areas, particularly for in­ternationally qualified doctors, but this is work that requires pa­tience, persistence and scale.

Why fairness matters more un­der pressure

The NHS is under intense and sustained pressure. When sys­tems are stretched, efforts to ad­dress fairness can be pushed aside by immediate operational demands. But we know that when pressure rises, inequalities often deepen.

Left unaddressed, inequality distorts opportunity and weak­ens healthcare culture. It erodes trust, undermines cohesion, and damages the very foundations that services under strain rely on most. In pressured environ­ments, inconsistency and bias – whether conscious or not – are more likely to take hold, with lasting consequences.

Ethnic minority doctors – whether UK-qualified or interna­tionally qualified – now make up a larger share of the medical workforce than white doctors. In a workforce under immense pressure, the system cannot af­ford to lose talent because of poor culture or avoidable unfair­ness. The cost of inequality is one it simply cannot carry.

In these conditions, fairness matters more, not less. When doctors feel valued and treated equitably, morale improves, teams are more stable, and re­tention is stronger – all of which benefit patient care.

Looking ahead

Change is possi­ble, but it does not happen by accident. Fairness cannot be treated as optional or postponed until pressures ease. If we want patients to receive safe care from a confident and supported medi­cal workforce, equality and fair­ness must be built into how doc­tors are trained, supported and regulated. The alternative is to accept the human and clinical cost of inaction.