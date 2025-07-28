Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Divya Deshmukh becomes India's 88th Grandmaster

The 19-year-old from Nagpur not only secured the prestigious title but also became a Grandmaster, an achievement that seemed unlikely at the start of the tournament.

Divya Deshmukh

Deshmukh is now the fourth Indian woman to become a Grandmaster, after Humpy, Dronavalli Harika and R Vaishali.

International Chess Federation
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 28, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

TEENAGED Indian chess player Divya Deshmukh achieved a major milestone by winning the FIDE Women's World Cup after defeating compatriot Koneru Humpy in a tie-break on Monday.

The 19-year-old from Nagpur not only secured the prestigious title but also became a Grandmaster, an achievement that seemed unlikely at the start of the tournament.

The final was decided in tiebreakers after the two classical games played on Saturday and Sunday ended in draws. In the rapid games, Humpy faltered under pressure while Deshmukh held her nerve. Despite having won almost everything else in her career, the World Cup title once again eluded Humpy.

Deshmukh's determination on Monday earned her the bonus of the Grandmaster title, awarded to the winner of this event. She is now the fourth Indian woman to become a Grandmaster, after Humpy, Dronavalli Harika and R Vaishali. Humpy became a Grandmaster in 2002, three years before Deshmukh was born.

With this victory, Deshmukh became the 88th Grandmaster from India. Her performance in the event showed her potential to achieve further success.

In the opening tiebreaker, Deshmukh put continuous pressure on Humpy. Playing from a Petroff defence, she reached an isolated queen pawn middle game and sacrificed a pawn to offer Humpy better prospects. However, Humpy returned the favour with time running out and soon faced a position where she had a rook, bishop and pawn against Deshmukh's queen. The position remained close to equal and Humpy drew the game comfortably.

In the return game, Humpy chose the Catalan opening. Deshmukh, well prepared, equalised quickly. Humpy sacrificed a pawn early but the queen-and-rook endgame led to a draw. On the 40th move, Humpy attempted to break through with a pawn sacrifice but the resulting rook-and-pawn endgame still looked drawn. However, she ran short of time again and blundered, giving Deshmukh a theoretically winning position. The game swung between a draw and a win for Deshmukh, but she eventually prevailed.

After the victory against an opponent twice her age, Deshmukh was emotional.

"I need time to process it (win). I think it was fate, me getting the Grandmaster title this way because before this (tournament) I didn't even have one (GM) norm, and now I am the Grandmaster," she said.

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand praised the teenager’s triumph. "Congratulations to @Divyadeshmukh05 on winning the World Cup. Becoming GM and a spot in the candidates. Amazing battle of nerves. @humpy_koneru played a very good event and showed a commendable fighting spirit. The great champion she is! It was a great celebration of Indian chess, particularly Women's chess," Anand wrote on X.

(With inputs from agencies)

divya deshmukhfide world cupgrandmasterindian chesskoneru humpy

Related News

5 trending celeb-approved injectables everyone’s copying in 2025
Fashion

5 trending celeb-approved injectables everyone’s copying in 2025

TCS-Reuters
Business

TCS to cut 12,000 jobs in 2025, mostly mid and senior staff

Zayn Malik & Khai
Entertainment

Zayn Malik attends BLACKPINK’s NYC concert with daughter Khai in rare public outing

More For You

Keir Starmer

Prime minister Keir Starmer at Chequers near Aylesbury, England. Kin Cheung/Pool via REUTERS

REUTERS

Starmer vows to uphold diversity amid rising fears over racism, immigration

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has said Britain is and always will be a 'multicultural, diverse country', as concerns grow over a rising tide of racism and simmering communal tensions.

In an exclusive interview with Eastern Eye, the only print media granted access to the Chequers summit last Thursday (24), the prime minister struck a reassuring tone aimed at ethnic minorities and wealthy entrepreneurs leaving the UK.

Keep ReadingShow less
Euros-Final-Getty

Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh lift the UEFA Women's EURO trophy after their team's victory in the final match between England and Spain on July 27 in Basel, Switzerland. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Kelly scores winning penalty as England retain Euro title

CHLOE KELLY scored the winning penalty as England defeated Spain 3-1 in a shootout to claim the Euro 2025 title on Sunday. The final ended 1-1 after extra time, giving England their second consecutive European Championship victory.

Sarina Wiegman’s side had earlier staged a comeback in the tournament, overturning a two-goal deficit to beat Sweden in the quarter-finals on penalties and overcoming Italy in the semi-finals with another extra-time goal from Kelly.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jadeja Sundar

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his century with Washington Sundar during day five of the 4th Test between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford on July 27, 2025 in Manchester. (Photo: Getty Images)

Gill, Jadeja and Sundar centuries secure draw for India in fourth Test

INDIA drew the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford on Sunday, taking the five-match series to a final decider at The Oval.

The tourists finished their second innings on 425-4, leading by 114 runs, as centuries from Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar ensured they avoided defeat.

Keep ReadingShow less
Six killed in Indian temple stampede, Modi expresses 'deep grief'

Police and SDRF personnel at the site after a stampede broke out at Mansa Devi temple, in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Six killed in Indian temple stampede, Modi expresses 'deep grief'

AT LEAST six people died and several others were injured in a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on Sunday (27) morning. The tragedy occurred around 9am (local time) when panic spread among devotees after a rumour of an electric current near the temple stairs caused chaos.

India's prime minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the incident. In a post on social media platform X, he said: “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede on the route to Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected.”

Keep ReadingShow less
A memorable day at Chequers

Prime minister Keir Starmer and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi pose with children practising cricket at the ground in Chequers on Thursday (24)

A memorable day at Chequers

What is it like to be at Chequers?

I think Eastern Eye readers should be told.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc