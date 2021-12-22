Website Logo
BANGLADESH

Direct flights to Dhaka and Sylhet to resume on Boxing Day

By: Sattwik Biswal

DIRECT flights to Bangladesh cities of Dhaka and Sylhet from Manchester airport will resume this weekend, on Boxing Day (Dec 26).

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will re-commence services to Dhaka and Sylhet, and will fly twice a week until 28 March on the start of the art Dreamliner aircraft.

With business and economy class cabins, the return of the route will be popular with the 55,000 people a year who travel to both the Bangladeshi cities.

The North of England has one of the most vibrant Bangladeshi communities and the return of this service will prove hugely popular with those looking to connect with friends and family back in their homeland.

Karen Smart, managing director of Manchester Airport, said: “There has been significant demand for a direct service to Bangladesh for many years, so when the route returned in 2019 it was greatly received. It is therefore really positive news to see the route return as the aviation sector begins its road to recovery.

“Manchester Airport is the UK’s gateway to the North of England and within our catchment area there are many long-standing Bangladeshi communities for whom this will make a massive difference.

“There is also a great number of northern companies who trade with Bangladesh, and many more with a desire to do so, meaning this route is a real boost for them and will unlock and enable many business opportunities.

“I look forward to working with the team at Biman Bangladesh and making the route a success.”

Kazi Ziaul Hasan, assistant high commissioner of Bangladesh in Manchester, said: “The resumption of direct flight by Bangladesh Biman is a significant and firm step on the part of Bangladesh’s national carrier in the service sector. This direct flight will re-energise the movement of people, infuse dynamism in trade and business opportunities.”

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is the national flag carrier airline of Bangladesh. Its main hub is at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and it also operates flights from its secondary hubs Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong and Osmani International Airport in Sylhet. The airline provides international passenger and cargo services to Asia and Europe, as well as major domestic routes inside Bangladesh.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

