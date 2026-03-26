A SENIOR music executive overseeing one of the UK industry’s most influential frontline labels, Dipesh Parmer plays a central role in shaping how new artists are discovered, developed and taken to global audiences.

Parmer serves as president of Columbia Records UK, a frontline label within Sony Music UK. In the role he oversees the label’s strategy, artist development and commercial operations as part of the company’s recorded music business.

“A true A&R (Artists and Repertoire) man who immerses himself in music and continually drives artists to achieve success,” he was appointed as part of leadership changes within Sony Music UK’s label structure in December 2022.

At Columbia Records UK, Parmer has overseen a period of strong commercial and creative success across multiple genres. In 2025, the label delivered a series of chart milestones, including the breakthrough of London singer-songwriter Skye Newman, who became the first UK female solo artist in more than a decade to debut in the Top 20 with both her first single, ‘Hairdresser’, and her second, ‘Family Matters’. Together, the tracks have surpassed 124 million global streams.

The label also celebrated major achievements from established artists. Central Cee’s debut album Can’t Rush Greatness debuted at No.1 on both the UK Albums and R&B Albums charts and became the first album by a British rapper to reach the Top 10 of the US album chart. With nearly 1.4 billion global streams, it recorded the biggest first-day opening for a rap album worldwide and was the year’s biggest-selling UK rap release. Wolf Alice’s fourth album The Clearing also debuted at No.1 and secured the band a historic fourth Mercury Prize nomination, making them the only act to be nominated for the award for every album of their career.

The label also celebrated another milestone with Robbie Williams, whose Better Man soundtrack equalled The Beatles’ record for the most UK No.1 albums with a total of 15. New signings during the year included Skye Newman, Aaron Rowe and Chloe Qisha.

Before taking on his current role, Parmer served as president of Ministry of Sound Recordings. He was promoted to the position in 2020, four years after Sony Music acquired the Ministry of Sound recordings business, bringing the influential dance music brand into its recorded music portfolio.

During his time at the label, Parmer played a key role in developing and launching the careers of artists including Sigala, DJ Fresh and London Grammar, whose album Truth Is A Beautiful Thing became their first No.1 record while signed to the label.

Under his leadership, Ministry of Sound also delivered a series of major commercial successes, achieving eight platinum-plus selling singles following the Sony acquisition, including global hits such as Riton and Oliver Heldens’ ‘Turn Me On’, Regard’s ‘Ride It’, Doja Cat’s ‘Say So’ and the UK No.1 ‘Roses’ by Saint JHN.