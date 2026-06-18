Daveigh Chase, voice of Lilo in Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch', dies aged 35

Highlights

Daveigh Chase has died in Los Angeles at the age of 35.

She was best known as the voice of Lilo in Disney's Lilo & Stitch.

Chase also voiced Chihiro in the English-language version of Spirited Away.

Her live-action roles included The Ring, Donnie Darko and Big Love.

Daveigh Chase, the actress who brought Lilo to life in Disney's beloved animated hit Lilo & Stitch, has died aged 35.

According to US media reports, Chase died in a Los Angeles hospital from complications related to bacterial meningitis and a blood infection. Her father, John David Schwallier, confirmed the cause of death to The New York Times.

For many fans, Chase's voice became synonymous with one of Disney's most memorable animated characters, helping turn Lilo & Stitch into one of the studio's defining films of the early 2000s.

The voice behind a Disney favourite

Chase was only 11 years old when Lilo & Stitch was released in 2002. The film became a box-office success and developed a devoted fan following that has endured for more than two decades.

Following the film's success, she continued voicing Lilo in television adaptations and video game projects linked to the franchise, cementing her place in Disney history.

The popularity of the story led to several spin-offs, direct-to-video sequels and, more recently, a live-action remake released in 2025.

A career that extended beyond animation

While she became widely recognised for her voice work, Chase also built a notable career on screen.

She provided the English-language voice of Chihiro in Spirited Away, the acclaimed Studio Ghibli film that went on to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

In live-action cinema, she appeared as Samantha Darko, the younger sister of Jake Gyllenhaal's character in Donnie Darko, before reprising the role in S. Darko.

From Disney heroine to horror icon

Chase also made a lasting impression in the horror genre through her portrayal of Samara Morgan in The Ring.

The character became one of the most recognisable figures in horror cinema, remembered for her unsettling appearance and the film's chilling imagery. Her performance earned her the Best Villain award at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards.

She later appeared in the HBO drama series Big Love, adding television success to a career that spanned animation, film and television.

Though she achieved fame at a young age, Chase's performances left a lasting mark across several genres, from family entertainment to horror, ensuring her work will continue to be remembered by audiences around the world.