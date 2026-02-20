Skip to content
Dame Antonia Romeo becomes first female cabinet secretary

Dame Antonia has led several government departments, serving as permanent secretary at the Home Office, International Trade and the Ministry of Justice.

By Vivek MishraFeb 20, 2026
PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has appointed Dame Antonia Romeo as cabinet secretary, making her the first woman to hold the post in its 110-year history.

The cabinet secretary is the prime minister’s most senior policy adviser, sits next to them at cabinet meetings and is responsible for ensuring policy decisions are implemented. The role also carries overall responsibility for civil servants in Great Britain.

Dame Antonia has led several government departments, serving as permanent secretary at the Home Office, International Trade and the Ministry of Justice. Her appointment followed a due diligence process overseen by Baroness Gisela Stuart, the First Civil Service Commissioner, the BBC reported.

Starmer said she is an “outstanding public servant, with a 25-year record of delivering for the British people” and added: “Since becoming prime minister, I've been impressed by her professionalism and determination to get things done.”

Dame Antonia called her appointment a “huge privilege” and said: “The Civil Service is a great and remarkable institution, which I love. We should be known for delivery, efficiency and innovation, working to implement the government's agenda and meet the challenges the country faces.”

Earlier in her career, she faced bullying complaints. The government has said three allegations relating to expenses and bullying while she was the UK’s consul general in New York were investigated and there was “no case to answer”.

She replaces Chris Wormald, who served 14 months, the shortest tenure in the role. The FDA union criticised anonymous briefings against him. Liberal Democrat spokesperson Lisa Smart said: “It’s time to stop the Downing Street drama and start delivering for the country.”

