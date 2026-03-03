Daddy Pig to run TCS London Marathon to raise funds for National Deaf Children's Society

Highlights

Daddy Pig will run the TCS London Marathon on 26 April to raise £54,000 for the National Deaf Children's Society.

The marathon run will feature both in real life and in an upcoming Peppa Pig episode airing on Milkshake from 18 April.

More than 54,000 children in the UK are affected by hearing loss, mirroring the £54,000 fundraising target.

Beloved children's animated character Daddy Pig is set to take on the TCS London Marathon on 26 April, raising funds and awareness for the National Deaf Children's Society.

The challenge follows a storyline in the popular Peppa Pig cartoon revealing that his son George Pig is moderately deaf , a narrative that will unfold both on screen and in real life.

Daddy Pig is aiming to raise £54,000, reflecting the more than 54,000 children across the UK currently affected by hearing loss.

Sporting a specially designed running costume, Daddy Pig's progress during the marathon will be trackable via the TCS London Marathon app, which will also provide an opportunity for the public to donate to the cause.

The upcoming Peppa Pig episode featuring his London Marathon journey will air on Milkshake from 18 April.

Charity expresses gratitude

George Crockford, chief executive of the National Deaf Children's Society, said "A huge thank you to Daddy Pig for taking on the London Marathon to support deaf children like George.

Every penny they raise helps ensure we can be there for more deaf children and their families when they need us most whether that's providing one-to-one guidance through our Helpline, campaigning for lasting change, or offering specialist local support."

Hugh Brasher, chief executive of London Marathon Events, said "Hearing loss and deafness are disabilities that too often remain hidden, so we're excited to support Daddy Pig as he shines a light on something that affects so many people.

Like thousands of others taking part in this year's TCS London Marathon, this will be Daddy Pig's first-ever marathon, and we'll be with him every step of the way."

Ahead of the main event, Daddy Pig and the entire Peppa Pig family will make a special appearance at the TCS Mini London Marathon on 25 April, featuring Peppa Pig-themed activities including warm-ups, meet and greets and a dedicated fan zone.