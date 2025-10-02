Cynthia Erivo shakes up Strictly Come Dancing as guest mentor for Movie Week ahead of ‘Wicked’ film release

Highlights:
- Erivo returns to the BBC dance show in a new role.
- She will advise contestants during Movie Week.
- The professional dancers are doing a Wicked performance.
- She previously served as a guest judge.
- The move ties in with her new film release.
Strictly Come Dancing has called in Cynthia Erivo for special duties. The award-winning performer will act as a guest mentor when the show holds its Movie Week. This marks a fresh job for Erivo on the programme after she previously served as a judge. She is expected to guide the celebrities through their big screen themed routines.
Getty Images
What does a guest mentor do?
This is a new position created for the series. Erivo will visit the couples during their practice sessions. She will give them tips on how to sell a performance. Her job is to help them look more like film stars on the dance floor. When the live show happens, she will also join the judging panel to watch the results.
Getty Images
Why choose Cynthia Erivo?
She knows her way around the Strictly ballroom. Producers brought her in to cover for judges before. People still talk about how she spoke to Rose Ayling-Ellis using sign language. That moment showed she understands how to connect with performers. She also has a new Wicked film in cinemas right now, which makes the timing work well.
Is there a Wicked performance on the show?
Yes, the professional dancers have prepared something special. They will perform to As Long As You're Mine from the musical. Erivo sings that song in the movie version. The number will likely feature costumes and sets from the production. It should serve as a major moment during the broadcast.
When can people watch this?
The Movie Week episode airs this Saturday evening on BBC One. The competition is starting to get serious now. Some couples are already struggling to impress the judges. Having Erivo there might give someone the boost they need to avoid elimination this weekend.