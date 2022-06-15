Croydon man who created ‘rape list’ and stalked 121 victims jailed

Vishaal Vijapura, 28, of Shirley, Croydon, was sentenced on Tuesday

Vishaal Vijapura (Photo: Met Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

A Croydon man has been jailed for two years and eight months for stalking in relation to aggravated offences against 121 victims, the Metropolitan Police said.

Vishaal Vijapura, 28, of Shirley, Croydon, was sentenced to two years and eight months’ imprisonment at Croydon Crown Court on Tuesday (14). He also received a sexual harm prevention order for five years, the Met said in a statement.

He previously pleaded guilty to seven counts of stalking involving fear of violence.

In January 2021, the Met Police were made aware of a list Vijapura had published online containing the victim’s personal details, as well as a short essay attempting to justify raping the women.

Later, more victims came to light during the intense police investigation.

According to the statement, Vijapura took the victimm images from their personal social media profiles and published these with rhetoric stating that the victims enjoyed outlandish sexual gratification.

He also published posts online of them with their personal details encouraging serious sexual violence against them. Vijapura also sent many of the victims direct messages containing vile and horrific topics with sexualised themes throughout.

The Met Police said that victims provided evidence and impact statements, as well as providing evidence of them receiving or being aware of online correspondence from Vijapura.

Police said that Vijapura identified the victims online and then followed this up by paying for online services to obtain their names and address. He even paid an ancestry website to get full family details.

Vijapura was arrested on 28 January last year and was subsequently bailed, with conditions, pending the download and review of his many electronic devices. Later on March 19, he was arrested again in relation to a new offence. He also breached his police bail conditions.

Detective inspector Paul Smith, from the South area public protection unit, said: “Some of the victims police have contacted were too scared to venture out alone after the threats received from Vijapura. This kind of criminality is dangerous and offensive and will absolutely not be tolerated.”

“The victims in the case have shown great strength in coming forward. They have supported the investigation and provided evidence of how Vijapura’s misogynistic behaviour has deeply affected their lives,” Smith added.