Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Croydon man who created ‘rape list’ and stalked 121 victims jailed

Vishaal Vijapura, 28, of Shirley, Croydon, was sentenced on Tuesday

Vishaal Vijapura (Photo: Met Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

A Croydon man has been jailed for two years and eight months for stalking in relation to aggravated offences against 121 victims, the Metropolitan Police said.

Vishaal Vijapura, 28, of Shirley, Croydon, was sentenced to two years and eight months’ imprisonment at Croydon Crown Court on Tuesday (14). He also received a sexual harm prevention order for five years, the Met said in a statement.

He previously pleaded guilty to seven counts of stalking involving fear of violence.

In January 2021, the Met Police were made aware of a list Vijapura had published online containing the victim’s personal details, as well as a short essay attempting to justify raping the women.

Later, more victims came to light during the intense police investigation.

According to the statement, Vijapura took the victimm images from their personal social media profiles and published these with rhetoric stating that the victims enjoyed outlandish sexual gratification.

He also published posts online of them with their personal details encouraging serious sexual violence against them. Vijapura also sent many of the victims direct messages containing vile and horrific topics with sexualised themes throughout.

The Met Police said that victims provided evidence and impact statements, as well as providing evidence of them receiving or being aware of online correspondence from Vijapura.

Police said that Vijapura identified the victims online and then followed this up by paying for online services to obtain their names and address. He even paid an ancestry website to get full family details.

Vijapura was arrested on 28 January last year and was subsequently bailed, with conditions, pending the download and review of his many electronic devices. Later on March 19, he was arrested again in relation to a new offence. He also breached his police bail conditions.

Detective inspector Paul Smith, from the South area public protection unit, said: “Some of the victims police have contacted were too scared to venture out alone after the threats received from Vijapura. This kind of criminality is dangerous and offensive and will absolutely not be tolerated.”

“The victims in the case have shown great strength in coming forward. They have supported the investigation and provided evidence of how Vijapura’s misogynistic behaviour has deeply affected their lives,” Smith added.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Glastonbury Festival: Sir Lenny Henry’s comment on ‘lack of black and brown audience’ triggers backlash
News
Child Q: Four Met police officers to be investigated over strip-search in school
News
How did a European court halt Britain’s Rwanda deportation flight?
News
Breeding of English bulldogs with extreme features must end: Vets
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Fight to save Commonwealth
News
Inflation forces regular pay to fall at fastest rate in decade
News
BBC agrees to pay £30,000 in libel damages for misidentifying Labour Councillor Liza…
HEADLINE STORY
Prince William to move his family in cottage at Windsor to be nearer…
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: ‘We don’t have enough donors from Asian backgrounds, I urge all Asian…
News
We will not be deterred from Rwanda asylum plan: Boris Johnson slams Church…
News
Now is not the time to talk about Scottish independence vote: PM Johnson
News
Always surprised by lack of black and brown faces at Glastonbury: Lenny Henry
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Glastonbury Festival: Sir Lenny Henry’s comment on ‘lack of black…
BTS announces hiatus to focus on solo careers, promises of…
Why Pakistan is asking its people to drink fewer cups…
Netflix seeks recruits for real-life Squid Game
Sadiq Khan unveils refreshed VAWG strategy, vows £18m in new…
Vivek Agnihotri urges Hindus to be united and spread the…