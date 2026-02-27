Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Corbyn takes control after Your Party vote

In Thursday’s vote, Corbyn’s The Many group won 14 seats, while Zarah Sultana’s Grassroots Left slate secured seven.

Jeremy Corbyn

Corbyn said: 'I am delighted that members have voted for a mass, socialist party that takes the fight to Starmer and Farage. Now, the real work begins.'

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraFeb 27, 2026
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

JEREMY CORBYN has taken effective control of Your Party after his supporters secured a majority on the party’s new 24-member leadership committee.

In Thursday’s vote, Corbyn’s The Many group won 14 seats, while Zarah Sultana’s Grassroots Left slate secured seven.

A total of 25,347 members voted from 40,985 verified members, a turnout of 61.8 per cent. The party previously adopted a collective leadership model, with both Corbyn and Sultana sitting on the executive.

Corbyn said: “I am delighted that members have voted for a mass, socialist party that takes the fight to Starmer and Farage. Now, the real work begins.”

He added: “The fear, divisiveness and racism of Reform should not be appeased. It must be opposed.”

Sultana said the election of women to 20 of the 24 positions was a “significant step forward for representation”. She said: “While we didn’t secure the result we hoped for, members have sent a clear message and it must be heard.”

Your Party was co-founded by Corbyn and Sultana last summer after she quit Labour. The party has faced months of internal disputes, including disagreements over its name, membership systems and the handling of anti-Semitism allegations.

Sultana accused Corbyn of having “capitulated” over Labour’s anti-Semitism crisis, a criticism he said was “not really necessary”.

Two independent MPs, Adnan Hussain and Iqbal Mohamed, left the party in November, citing a “toxic” culture and “smears” respectively.

jeremy corbynuk politicsyour partyzarah sultana

Related News

pakistan strikes afghanistan
News

Pakistan hits seven sites in Afghanistan; Kabul warns of response

Ramadan charity
News

UK charities target Ramadan generosity to boost global aid

Neal Katyal
News

Neal Katyal at centre of Supreme Court verdict against Trump

Kanishka Narayan
News

OpenAI and Microsoft back UK-led effort to improve AI safety

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us