Corbyn takes control after Your Party vote

JEREMY CORBYN has taken effective control of Your Party after his supporters secured a majority on the party’s new 24-member leadership committee.

In Thursday’s vote, Corbyn’s The Many group won 14 seats, while Zarah Sultana’s Grassroots Left slate secured seven.

A total of 25,347 members voted from 40,985 verified members, a turnout of 61.8 per cent. The party previously adopted a collective leadership model, with both Corbyn and Sultana sitting on the executive.

Corbyn said: “I am delighted that members have voted for a mass, socialist party that takes the fight to Starmer and Farage. Now, the real work begins.”

He added: “The fear, divisiveness and racism of Reform should not be appeased. It must be opposed.”

Sultana said the election of women to 20 of the 24 positions was a “significant step forward for representation”. She said: “While we didn’t secure the result we hoped for, members have sent a clear message and it must be heard.”

Your Party was co-founded by Corbyn and Sultana last summer after she quit Labour. The party has faced months of internal disputes, including disagreements over its name, membership systems and the handling of anti-Semitism allegations.

Sultana accused Corbyn of having “capitulated” over Labour’s anti-Semitism crisis, a criticism he said was “not really necessary”.

Two independent MPs, Adnan Hussain and Iqbal Mohamed, left the party in November, citing a “toxic” culture and “smears” respectively.