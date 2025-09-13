Skip to content
Coldplay break Wembley Stadium record overtaking Taylor Swift as Chris Martin signals world tour pause

The band’s marathon Wembley run capped a global tour that now ranks as the most attended in history.

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 13, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

  • Coldplay end their record-breaking 10-night run at Wembley Stadium
  • The shows are part of their global Music of the Spheres Tour
  • The tour has now sold over 12 million tickets worldwide
  • Friday’s show was rescheduled after a transport strike in London

Coldplay have celebrated their record-breaking achievement at Wembley Stadium with a dazzling finale, making headlines as they set a new benchmark for live music. The British band’s 10-night stint marked the longest run of concerts ever at the venue, cementing their legacy while also driving massive global interest in their Wembley Stadium record. The marathon shows form part of their ongoing Music of the Spheres Tour, which has already sold more than 12 million tickets worldwide.

Coldplay light up Wembley with a record 10-night run Instagram/coldplay


How many Wembley Stadium shows did Coldplay play?

Coldplay performed ten consecutive nights at Wembley, setting an unprecedented record at the UK’s largest stadium. The run surpassed previous milestones by artists such as Taylor Swift and Take That. Their run included rescheduled dates after a strike by London transport workers delayed one performance, but fans returned in force for the glittering finale.

Singer Chris Martin thanked fans from the stage, saying, “In return we’re going to play a show fifteen times better than any show we’ve ever played before.” The crowd of over 90,000 sang along to hits like Paradise, The Scientist, and Yellow, creating a sea of LED wristbands and confetti that lit up the stadium.


What made Coldplay’s Wembley shows unique?

The concerts combined theatrical spectacle with emotional intimacy, which many fans and critics say set them apart from typical stadium shows. Each performance featured laser lights, giant inflatable planets, raining confetti, and LED wristbands that synchronised with the music to turn the audience into part of the show itself.

Martin frequently acknowledged individual fans, even those high in the top tiers, helping to dismantle the barrier between performer and audience. Venezuelan youth musicians from the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra joined Coldplay onstage, as did Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna, who delivered soaring vocals on We Pray.

Coldplay's Instagram storyInstagram Screengrab/coldplay


How successful is Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres Tour?

The Music of the Spheres Tour has become the highest-attended tour in history, with more than 12 million tickets sold globally since it began in 2022. The Wembley shows added to that tally while proving Coldplay’s status as one of the world’s biggest live acts.

Ticket prices ranged from around £60 (₹6,600) for standard seats to over £300 (₹33,000) for premium packages, and all ten nights sold out. The group have confirmed that the tour will continue after a brief hiatus, with Martin hinting on stage that they will resume “somewhere in southern Africa in about 18 months.”

Chris Martin performs on a stop of the band's Music of the Spheres world tour at Allegiant StadiumGetty Images


Who holds the Wembley Stadium record now?

Coldplay now hold the all-time record for the most shows by a single artist at Wembley Stadium, with 16 total performances across their 2022 and 2025 runs. The previous record was held jointly by Taylor Swift and Take That, who each played eight nights.

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on a stop of the band's Music of the Spheres world tourGetty Images


Their achievement just reinforces the band’s enduring popularity 25 years into their career, showing how they continue to draw new generations of fans. For many, the Wembley residency has, in fact, redefined what a stadium concert can feel like, less about spectacle alone and a lot more about shared joy.

global tourtaylor swiftwembley stadiumcoldplay

