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National Theatre is “doing its best to help young people”

Indhu Rubasingham and Kate Varah

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National Theatre is “doing its best to help young people”

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The National Theatre is helping to change society for the better, according to its executive director and co-chief executive, Kate Varah.

She spoke on Wednesday (9) in the Cottesloe Room in the Dorfman Theatre, with Indhu Rubasingham, the National Theatre’s artistic director and co-chief executive seated next to her.

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