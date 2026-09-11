- City policymakers want to loosen long-standing restrictions on corporate logos on buildings.
- Supporters say the Square Mile’s physical identity no longer reflects its growing technology and AI businesses.
- The challenge is to modernise the district without erasing the historic character that makes the City distinctive.
For more than a century, the City of London has kept corporate branding largely out of its skyline. Now, policymakers are questioning whether those rules still make sense as the Square Mile tries to attract more technology, AI and other modern businesses.
The City of London Corporation is being urged to reconsider its long-standing restrictions on companies displaying logos on the tops of buildings. The argument is not simply about advertising. It is about whether one of the world’s most important financial centres looks like the businesses it wants to attract.
The City’s signage policy dates back at least to 1911, when restrictions were introduced to encourage “a high standard of design” and a restrained approach to advertising that fitted the character of the City.
The rules continue to discourage excessive or obtrusive advertising, inappropriate illuminated signs and advertising above ground-floor level.
That approach helped preserve the Square Mile’s distinctive character as London expanded around it. But the nature of the businesses occupying its buildings has changed dramatically.
Shravan Joshi, a City councillor pushing for the policy to be updated, argues that the buildings still project an image of traditional finance even as their occupants increasingly represent technology, professional services and newer industries.
“The building fabric, the built environment suggests old-school finance, where actually the occupiers of those buildings are very forward-thinking, progressive, innovative firms. So why shouldn’t we be celebrating that by letting people know that they’re there?” he said, according to reports.
Can the Square Mile signal its next chapter?
The debate becomes more significant as London competes with other global financial and technology centres for investment and talent.
Canary Wharf, for example, has embraced prominent corporate identities across its skyline. Joshi argues that the contrast can influence how visitors perceive London’s financial landscape.
“When you fly into City Airport and you see Canary Wharf and you didn’t know London, you would think that it was the financial capital of London,” he reportedly said.
His argument is that the City needs more than attractive buildings. It needs better wayfinding and placemaking that makes its economic identity visible.
That could become increasingly relevant as AI companies and technology firms take a larger role in London’s economy. Unlike traditional financial institutions, many of these businesses place greater emphasis on visibility and brand identity.
Joshi believes the City could use corporate logos to create a clearer sense of place, potentially signalling that the Square Mile is home not only to finance and law firms but also to technology and AI businesses.
“Why shouldn’t we be proud of that?” he said.
The challenge, however, is finding a balance. The City’s historic character is itself an economic asset, giving London a distinctive identity that newer financial districts cannot easily replicate.
Relaxing signage rules does not necessarily mean turning the Square Mile into a wall of illuminated logos. The more difficult question is whether the City can selectively modernise its visual identity while protecting the architecture and character that make it recognisable.
For a district shaped by rules written more than a century ago, the signage debate is therefore becoming a much bigger question: can the City look towards an AI-driven future without losing what made it the City in the first place?