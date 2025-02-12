Chiranjeevi faces backlash over sexist comment about 'grandson and family legacy'

Megastar Chiranjeevi has found himself in hot water after making comments that many have labelled as sexist during a recent public appearance. Speaking at the pre-release event of Brahma Anandam, the actor expressed his desire for a grandson, sparking a wave of criticism online for what some called outdated and regressive views on gender.



Chiranjeevi joked that his home feels like a "ladies' hostel," with him playing the role of the warden, surrounded by granddaughters. He revealed that he often urges his son, actor Ram Charan, to have a boy to carry on the family legacy. "I keep telling Charan, at least this time, have a boy so our legacy continues," he said, adding, "I’m scared he might have another girl." Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana, welcomed their daughter, Klin Kaara, in June 2023.





The actor’s remarks didn’t sit well with many, who took to social media to call out the underlying gender bias. One user pointed out that such comments reflect a persistent societal mindset that prioritises male heirs over female children. "It’s disappointing to see someone of his stature perpetuate these outdated ideas," the user wrote. Another criticised Chiranjeevi for not using his influence to challenge stereotypes, saying, "Every child, regardless of gender, is a blessing and can carry forward a legacy."

While some defended Chiranjeevi, arguing that his comments were meant as a light-hearted joke, the majority felt they reinforced harmful stereotypes. Critics highlighted that his granddaughters are just as capable of continuing his legacy, pointing to examples like his daughter-in-law Upasana and her family, who have successfully managed the Apollo healthcare empire.

Chiranjeevi, a veteran in the film industry, has two daughters and several granddaughters. His comments have now triggered discussions about gender equality and the need to move beyond traditional notions of legacy and inheritance. As the debate continues, many hope that public figures like Chiranjeevi will use their platform to promote inclusivity rather than perpetuate outdated biases. Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Vishwambhara.

