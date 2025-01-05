Chinese dams expected to feature in India-US talks

US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan is visiting New Delhi from 5-6 January, with discussions expected to cover the impact of Chinese dams, according to a senior US official.
The official stated that Washington has observed environmental and climate effects from Chinese dams, including those in the Mekong region, which have affected downstream countries. Sullivan’s visit will address India’s concerns regarding similar projects.
India has expressed its opposition to China’s plans to construct a hydropower dam in Tibet on the Yarlung Zangbo River, which flows into India.
Beijing, however, maintains that these projects will not significantly impact the environment or downstream water supplies.
The proposed dam, approved last month, is set to be the largest in the world, with an estimated capacity of 300 billion kilowatt-hours annually.
Additional topics expected during the talks include civilian nuclear cooperation, artificial intelligence, space, military licensing, and concerns over Chinese economic overcapacity, the US official said.
A separate US official confirmed that no meetings with the Dalai Lama are planned during the visit.
Washington and New Delhi have strengthened ties in recent years, although differences persist on issues like minority rights in India, New Delhi’s relations with Russia, and allegations surrounding Sikh separatists in North America.
(With inputs from Reuters)
