‘Chhello Show’ director Pan Nalin to become first Gujarati filmmaker to join Oscars committee

What I did in my solitude finally echoes in multitudes, an elated Nalin said on receiving the invite.

Filmmaker Pan Nalin

By: Shubham Ghosh

WRITER and director-producer Pan Nalin has become the first Gujarati filmmaker to join The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy, the organisation which presents The Academy Awards, popularly called the ‘Oscars’, has extended invitation to 397 artistes and others to join it in 2022.

“The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is extending invitations to join the organization to 397 artists and executives who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures,” the Academy’s invite said.

“Membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity remaining a priority. The 2022 class is 44% women, 37% belong to underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 50% are from 53 countries and territories outside the United States. There are 71 Oscar® nominees, including 15 winners, among the invitees.”

Besides Nalin, actors Kajol and Suriya Sivakumar; Oscar-nominated documentary makers Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas; writer Reema Kagti and Aditya Sood, the Indian-American producer of ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ also made it to the list.

Sohini Sengupta, a PR and marketing professional, also made it.

Nalin, who is known for ‘Samsara’ and ‘Angry Indian Goddesses’ and his recent Gujarati film ‘Chhello Show’ (The Last Film Show), is a self-taught filmmaker who achieved critical and commercial triumph globally.

The ‘Chhello Show’ has created a buzz across the world and is supposed to be released in India after September. It is also the first Indian film to be acquired by American film company Samuel Goldwyn Films, Japanese company Shochiku Films and Italy’s Medusa Films.

Speaking on his special invite, Nalin said, “I feel honored -and empowered. Somehow many years ago I chose a path that was difficult and unwalkable. Today is a glory day. What I did in my solitude finally echoes in multitudes. Thank you, Academy, for believing in my cinema and encouraging me to go on. I am super excited about this new beginning. A new journey commences today.”