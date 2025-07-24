Skip to content
 
UK must look beyond India in Indo-Pacific, says Chatham House

India's prime minister Narendra Modi began a two-day visit to UK on Wednesday (23)

Jul 24, 2025
AS NARENDRA MODI visits the UK this week, a leading British thinktank on Tuesday (22) urged the government to take a broader strategic approach to the Indo-Pacific region.

In a paper titled ‘Why the Indo-Pacific should be a higher priority for the UK’, the Royal Institute of International Affairs – commonly known as Chatham House – has called for a refresh of the UK’s Indo-Pacific strategy. It warned that a narrow focus on India alone risks missing wider opportunities and challenges in the region, particularly in neighbouring south Asian economies that are not following the same growth trajectory.

The paper suggested that while the FTA with India is a significant step, it should not be seen as the end of Britain’s engagement with the Indo-Pacific. Instead, it recommended deepening partnerships through trilateral arrangements involving India and other key players such as France, Australia and the United States.

“In south Asia, the UK needs to build on its successful conclusion of a limited trade deal with India to widen the scope of bilateral cooperation,” the paper said. It urged the government for alignment with both countries’ broader foreign policy interests, including joint engagement with the Global South and the US.

The FTA, concluded in May 2025, aims to double bilateral trade to $120 billion (£93bn) by 2030. However, Chatham House noted that India’s protectionist policies may limit the deal’s transformative potential. Therefore, it advocates for complementary efforts, such as bolstering initiatives such as the UK’s Technology Security Initiative, launched in 2024.

The paper also highlighted the strategic importance of the Indo-Pacific, home to more than half of the global population and expected to generate over 50 per cent of global economic growth by 2050. It spans from south Asia to southeast Asia and includes countries such as Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

“The region is critical for British interests because it encompasses security risks affecting the UK, presents vital long-term economic opportunities, and is vulnerable to climate risks,” the paper added.

Regarding China, Chatham House acknowledged the UK’s limited ability to directly influence Beijing’s actions. Still, it argues that the UK can shape the surrounding region by working with allies to uphold shared norms and support the sovereignty and resilience of smaller nations. Beyond India and south Asia, the thinktank also pointed to the socalled “Indo-Pacific Four” – Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea – where the UK must protect its partnerships in the face of an increasingly unpredictable United States. In addition, it views southeast Asia as an area of “singular opportunity” for expanding UK trade and investment.

Chatham House called on the UK to build on the momentum by adopting a more ambitious, comprehensive, and regionally integrated Indo-Pacific strategy.

More For You

Air India flight crash
Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating flight AI-171 to London Gatwick, crashed into a medical hostel complex shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12.
Getty Images

British families sent wrong remains after Air India crash: Report

SEVERAL British families who lost loved ones in the Air India crash on 12 June say they received the wrong remains, according to aviation lawyer James Healy-Pratt.

One family cancelled funeral plans after discovering the body in the coffin was not their relative, The Guardian reported. Another received “commingled” remains of multiple victims, which had to be separated before burial, The Daily Mail reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Neuro scans of adults in UK reveal faster brain ageing post-Covid

FILE PHOTO: An NHS walk in vaccination sign at Gunwharf Quays on January 29, 2022 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Neuro scans of adults in UK reveal faster brain ageing post-Covid

EXPERIENCING the Covid pandemic may have accelerated brain ageing by five and a half months, regardless of whether individuals were infected, according to a new study. Researchers believe this points to indirect effects from factors such as isolation and uncertainty.

The team, led by scientists from the University of Nottingham, analysed brain scans of UK adults taken before and after the pandemic. They found that signs of accelerated brain ageing were most noticeable among older adults, men, and people from disadvantaged backgrounds — specifically those who were unemployed or had lower incomes or education levels.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lammy

Foreign secretary David Lammy said, 'This is a landmark moment in the government's work to tackle organised immigration crime' linked to the UK.

Reuters

UK imposes sanctions on 25 individuals and groups over Channel migrant crossings

THE UK on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 25 individuals, groups and suppliers accused of facilitating migrant crossings across the Channel. This is the first time such sanctions powers have been used in this context.

The move comes amid increased pressure on the UK government to control the number of migrants arriving in small boats from northern France. The number of arrivals has reached record levels this year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Reform's George Finch becomes UK’s youngest council leader

George Finch (L) with Nigel Farage (Photo: X/@_GeorgeFinch)

Reform's George Finch becomes UK’s youngest council leader

A TEENAGER belonging to hard-right Reform UK party was on Tuesday (22) formally appointed to run a local authority that has finances of about £2 billion.

George Finch, 19, is believed to be the youngest permanent council leader in the UK, multiple British media outlets reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian man hospitalised after racist attack dublin

Indian man in his forties was injured in the attack in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo: X/@AkhileshIFS)

Indian man hospitalised after brutal racist attack in Dublin

AN INDIAN man in his forties was hospitalised following a violent and apparently racist attack in a suburb of Dublin, Ireland, prompting strong condemnation from both the Indian community and diplomats.

According to official statements, the incident occurred last Saturday (19) on Parkhill Road in Tallaght. The victim, who had arrived in Ireland only a few weeks prior, was severely assaulted by a group of young men in what local reports have described as "mindless, racist violence."

Keep ReadingShow less
