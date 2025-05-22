Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Walking With Dinosaurs returns after 25 years with Charlotte Ritchie as the voice of new BBC series

The six-part series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Charlotte Ritchie

The team’s commitment to accuracy extended to every element

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 22, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Twenty-five years after it first captivated global audiences, Walking With Dinosaurs is making a comeback. The new BBC factual series, narrated by actor Charlotte Ritchie, reimagines the groundbreaking 1999 show using cutting-edge science and state-of-the-art visual effects to explore the lives of six individual dinosaurs. The six-part series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and has been co-produced with PBS, ZDF, and France Télévisions.

Charlotte Ritchie, best known for her roles in Ghosts, Feel Good, and Call the Midwife, leads the narration in this latest retelling, bringing emotional depth and clarity to stories rooted in real palaeontological discoveries.

Each episode focuses on a single dinosaur and is built around true fossil finds. This shift from a general overview of species to character-led narratives gives the series a new emotional dimension. “These are real creatures,” said showrunner Kirsty Wilson. “I’ve seen their very remains come out of the rock and I know from the evidence that they lived real, beautiful and complex lives.”

Episode highlights

Episode one, The Orphan, follows Clover, a young Triceratops, navigating the dangers of Laramidia 66 million years ago. Her fossil was discovered in the Hell Creek Formation in Montana, close to the remains of a Tyrannosaurus rex, suggesting a real-life predator-prey encounter.

In The River Dragon, viewers meet Sobek, a Spinosaurus who lived in ancient Morocco. Discovered by palaeontologist Dr Nizar Ibrahim, Spinosaurus is believed to have spent much of its life in water. The episode portrays Sobek as a devoted father protecting his offspring while navigating a treacherous environment filled with predators.

Episode three, The Band of Brothers, features George, a juvenile Gastonia discovered in Utah. Covered in protective spikes and plates, George and his siblings face threats from Utahraptors, large predatory dinosaurs thought to hunt in packs.

Rose, a young Albertosaurus, takes centre stage in The Pack. Discovered in Alberta, she is depicted as part of a group of agile predators. Her episode highlights the possibility that Albertosaurus may have hunted cooperatively, based on multiple fossils found in a single site.

In The Journey North, the story follows Albie, a juvenile Pachyrhinosaurus, through a dangerous 400-mile migration. Palaeontologist Dr Emily Bamforth’s work at Pipestone Creek Bonebed forms the basis of this episode, which also explores how these large herbivores may have used their unique horned frills for recognition within vast herds.

The series concludes with Island of Giants, focusing on Old Grande, a colossal Lusotitan from what is now Portugal. His fossil is the most complete specimen of this species ever discovered, offering insights into the behaviour and physical characteristics of one of Europe’s largest dinosaurs.

Bringing dinosaurs to life

The new Walking With Dinosaurs uses the latest VFX technology to recreate prehistoric worlds with unprecedented detail. The dinosaurs were built from digital skeletons outward, incorporating muscle and skin based on fossil evidence. Each episode is grounded in up-to-date palaeontological research, with real dig sites featured throughout.

The team’s commitment to accuracy extended to every element, including simulating realistic movement by physically interacting with natural environments while dressed in blue suits – a method used to later insert the digital dinosaurs seamlessly into real landscapes.

The involvement of scientists like Dr Nizar Ibrahim and Dr Emily Bamforth ensured that the series reflects the most recent findings. For instance, new evidence supports that some dinosaurs, such as Albertosaurus and Yutyrannus, had feathers, and that Spinosaurus was primarily aquatic.

Science and storytelling

Unlike the original 1999 series, which focused more on general prehistoric ecosystems, the updated version intertwines factual storytelling with emotional character arcs. Each dinosaur’s tale is inspired by fossil evidence and current scientific theories, adding emotional resonance without sacrificing accuracy.

This mix of factual content and cinematic narrative is at the heart of the reboot. “We wanted this series to feel like a natural history drama taking place today,” said Wilson.

The series also reveals lesser-known facts about the prehistoric world. For example, the grassless environments of the Mesozoic era posed unique challenges during filming, requiring careful location scouting to maintain authenticity.

Production and broadcast

Walking With Dinosaurs was commissioned by Jack Bootle, BBC’s Head of Commissioning, Specialist Factual. It is produced by the BBC Studios Science Unit, with Andrew Cohen and Helen Thomas as executive producers, alongside Wilson as showrunner. The international co-production involves PBS, ZDF, and France Télévisions, with global sales handled by BBC Studios.

With Charlotte Ritchie guiding viewers through each episode, the series promises to be a compelling blend of science, storytelling, and visual spectacle, designed to engage both long-time fans and new audiences.

bbcbbc studioscharlotte ritchieemotional depthsciencevfx technologyvisual effects

Related News

UK-jail-Getty
UK

UK considers chemical castration for serious sex offenders

M25 Accidents Lead to Severe Delays and Traffic Disruptions
UK

M25 faces 90-minute traffic jam after multiple accidents on same day

M&S online disruption to last until July after cyber-attack
Business

M&S online disruption to last until July after cyber-attack

Understanding 'Ozempic Teeth': Dental Risks of Semaglutide
Health

Ozempic teeth: Is a slimmer body costing you your smile?

More For You

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s voice echoes through The Handmaid’s Tale in a surprise Reputation (Taylor’s Version) debut

Getty Images/AmazonPrime

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look what you made me do’ debuts in a pivotal episode of 'The Handmaid’s Tale'

Taylor Swift’s long-awaited Reputation (Taylor’s Version) finally made its presence known, but not through a press release or streaming platform. Instead, it emerged through the eerie silence of Gilead. The re-recorded version of “Look What You Made Me Do” debuted unexpectedly in the opening scene of the latest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, catching fans and viewers completely off guard.

The episode begins with Elisabeth Moss’s character, June Osborne, orchestrating a quiet but fierce act of resistance against the regime. As handmaids march through a war-torn street, Swift’s voice cuts through the chaos. The updated track underscores the rebellion, syncing perfectly with the tension and defiance unfolding on screen.

Keep ReadingShow less
Peppa Pig

Peppa Pig welcomes baby Evie in a royal-style announcement

Instagram/milkshake_tv

After 20 years, Peppa Pig welcomes baby sister in a royal-inspired family update

After 20 years of being the star of the family, Peppa Pig is no longer the youngest girl in the house. A new face has joined the Pig family: a baby girl named Evie. Born early Tuesday morning at 5:34 AM at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London (yes, the same one where the royal children were born), Evie marks the first major addition to the family since the show began in 2004.

The news was revealed in true British fashion with a town crier in a video posted on Peppa Pig’s official Instagram. The announcement, styled like a royal birth, sent fans and brands into a frenzy. Mummy Pig is said to have named the baby after her great-aunt, and while the birth was not easy, she shared that she is relieved and happy to have Evie here, safe and healthy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Harry Potter

The Harry Potter reboot becomes the most expensive TV show ever

Amazon

Can the £3.15 billion 'Harry Potter reboot' become the most expensive TV show ever?

The next time you think of a big-budget show, forget Game of Thrones or The Rings of Power. The new Harry Potter reboot is set to leave them all behind and not just in storytelling, but in cost. With a jaw-dropping budget of over $4.2 billion (₹33,600 crore), this upcoming series is on track to be the most expensive television production ever attempted.

Each of the 42 planned episodes, spread across seven seasons, will reportedly cost more than $100 million (₹837 crore). That’s more than many Marvel movies and nearly double the per-episode spend of Amazon’s The Rings of Power. But where is all that money going?

Keep ReadingShow less
BBC dominates 2025 BAFTA TV

A collage of Lennie James, Ruth Jones, Ariyon Bakare and Marisa Abela holding their awards

Getty Images

BBC dominates 2025 BAFTA TV Awards with record-breaking 18 wins

The 2025 BAFTA TV Awards turned out to be a big night for the BBC, which took home 18 awards, the highest of any broadcaster or streaming platform this year. Hosted at London’s Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, the ceremony was filled with excitement, featuring prominent winners from various genres.

Leading the way was the BBC drama Mr Loverman, which grabbed two significant awards. Lennie James secured his first BAFTA for Best Actor, while Ariyon Bakare won for Best Supporting Actor. Another memorable highlight was Strictly Come Dancing winning the public vote for the Memorable Moment award, thanks to Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell’s waltz performance.

Keep ReadingShow less
Billie Piper

Billie Piper reflects on filming an awkward sex scene with animal noises for Secret Diary of a Call Girl

Getty Images

Billie Piper says filming sex scene with animal noises in Netflix drama made her feel ‘wrong’

Billie Piper has opened up about a particularly uncomfortable moment from her time filming Secret Diary of a Call Girl, the ITV drama that stirred headlines when it first aired and is currently available to stream on Netflix until 29 May.

Long before she took on more mature roles, Piper was widely recognised as the beloved companion Rose Tyler in Doctor Who. But in 2007, she took a sharp turn, starring as Hannah Baxter, a London escort who goes by the alias Belle de Jour in a show based on a popular anonymous blog-turned-book.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc