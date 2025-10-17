Charlie Puth reveals he’s expecting his first child in a new music video 'Changes'

Highlights

Charlie Puth announces he’s going to be a father in his latest video, “Changes.”



The song marks a new chapter ahead of his upcoming album Whatever’s Clever, releasing March 6, 2026.



The video features his wife, Brooke Sansone, in a subtle, heartwarming reveal.



A musical announcement with a twist

Charlie Puth’s latest music video, “Changes,” comes with more than just a new sound; it’s a personal milestone. The pop singer revealed that he and his wife, Brooke Sansone, are expecting their first child. The understated pregnancy announcement arrives as Puth prepares to release his fourth studio album, Whatever’s Clever, on March 6, 2026.

In the final moments of the video, Sansone appears alongside Puth, and the couple share a tender glance toward her stomach, a simple yet unmistakable reveal that sent fans into celebration across social media.

A playful, nostalgic tone in “Changes”

The “Changes” video carries a charming, retro aesthetic, blending whimsy with warmth. Puth performs in a setting reminiscent of a PBS classroom, wearing a casual, professor-like outfit as he grooves beside animated, Claymation-style instruments. The track itself feels like a smooth mix between Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” and the polished 1980s pop textures of Toto.

With its upbeat rhythm and lighthearted visuals, the video captures Puth in his post-fame, post-fuckboy era, one that fans have affectionately dubbed his “husband phase.”

A new era for Puth

The announcement marks a major personal and creative transition for the 33-year-old artist. Since releasing his self-titled 2022 album Charlie, Puth has kept a relatively low profile, occasionally sharing behind-the-scenes clips about music theory and songwriting with his followers. He married Brooke Sansone, a longtime family friend, in September 2024.

His upcoming album, Whatever’s Clever, is expected to showcase a more grounded version of Puth, balancing maturity with the catchy pop sensibilities that first made him a star.

As fans flood social media with congratulations, one thing is clear: the “change” at the heart of “Changes” isn’t just artistic, it’s the start of a new life chapter for Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone.