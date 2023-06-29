Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 29, 2023
Trending Now:  

INDIA

Canada’s response to Khalistan issue looks driven by politics: India

New Delhi has been asking Canada not to give space extremist elements: Jaishankar

India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

CANADA’S response to the Khalistan issue appears to be constrained by its electoral considerations, India said and warned it will have to respond if the activities impinge on its national security.

Khalistan refers to the demand for independent statehood for the Sikh majority areas in north-western India.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday (28) that the Khalistan issue has impacted India’s ties with Canada in the last few years.

India has been asking Canada against giving space to pro-Khalistan separatists and extremist elements, he said in New Delhi.

“For us, how Canada has dealt with the Khalistani issue has been a long-standing concern. Because very frankly, they seem to be driven by vote-bank politics,” Jaishankar said.

“We made it very clear… that if there are activities which are permitted from Canada that impinge on our sovereignty, territorial integrity and security, then we will have to respond,” he said.

The “continuing conversation” with Canada “is not always a satisfactory”, he said. “You can see that in many ways in the last few years, it has impacted our ties”.

Earlier this month, India slammed Canada after visuals surfaced on social media of a float in Brampton that reportedly celebrated the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Jaishankar said it is not possible for India to have normal relations with Pakistan until the policy of cross-border terrorism changed.

“We can’t allow terrorism to be normalised; we can not allow that to become the basis for getting us into discussions with Pakistan. To me it is a fairly common sense proposition,” he said.

He said the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) cannot function until one member nation changes its policy on terrorism, adding “we can’t have terror by night and trade by day”.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Border situation to impact India-China relationship, says India’s Jaishankar
News
India’s Rafale jets to take part in Bastille Day parade
News
Man arrested for urinating and defecating on floor of Air India flight
INDIA
IISc Bangalore top Indian institute in Asian university rankings
INDIA
Biden and Modi urge Pakistan to act against extremist attacks
News
Gujarat couple held hostage in Iran by Pakistani agent released
INDIA
Musk says eyeing significant India investments after meeting Modi
INDIA
British billionaire in missing submarine helped reintroduce cheetahs in India
News
India-US relationship reaching next level: Ambassador Sandhu
News
India approves procurement of US MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones: sources
INDIA
Cyclone Biparjoy leaves destructive trail on Indian coast
INDIA
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gales lash India and Pakistan coast ahead of storm’s landfall
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW