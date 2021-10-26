Website Logo
  • Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 455,068
Total Cases 34,202,202
Today's Fatalities 356
Today's Cases 12,428
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 455,068
Total Cases 34,202,202
Today's Fatalities 356
Today's Cases 12,428

CRICKET

Buttler hopes England maintain momentum with Bangladesh up next

Jos Buttler (Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

England cannot afford to make mistakes in their Twenty20 World Cup campaign with a potentially tricky clash against Bangladesh in Super 12 stage, wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler said on Tuesday ahead of the first T20 meeting between the two sides.

England, top of Group I, are looking to build on their victory over defending champions West Indies in the opener, while Bangladesh are second-bottom after losing to Sri Lanka.

“Winning momentum is vital. The way the tournament is set out, there’s not much room for mistakes,” Buttler told reporters. “We can take lots of confidence from the first game, it’s fantastic to get a win on the board.

“Bangladesh are a strong team… they’re a dangerous side. They have some really experienced players in the team and we’re expecting a tough challenge.

“Obviously we try and plan for the opposition but at the same time we’re focusing on ourselves and get our level of intensity to the place it needs to be. We feel confident as a group when we get that right and… that’s going to give us the best chance for success.”

Bangladesh fast bowling coach Ottis Gibson said the team remain calm and bring their A game against a “very powerful” England side for Wednesday’s match in Dubai.

Gibson, who previously worked with England from 2007-10 and 2015-17, said Bangladesh had a tough qualification route but they are confident of beating strong teams at the world showpiece event.

“We know that England have a very powerful lineup and we know that we have to be on our A game if we’re going to really challenge them and ultimately win the game,” Gibson said.

“I’ve spoken to our bowlers and our batsmen… The message is not to panic, understand that you are going to get hit. You might bowl a good ball and get hit because that’s their mentality, but they also give you opportunities to take wickets.

“We must try and execute our skills plans. And when those opportunities come, we must take those opportunities.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Star at night: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan’s first-strike destroyer
Sports
Williamson expects no acrimony in Pakistan World Cup match
Sports
De Kock withdraws from South Africa team after refusing to take knee
Sports
T20 World Cup: Kumara, Liton fined for on-field row
CRICKET
Vaughan says Stokes return will send shivers up Australian spines
CRICKET
Indian cricketer Shami abused online after defeat to Pakistan
HEADLINE STORY
Indian Premier League: Lucknow, Ahmedabad franchises from 2022
CRICKET
Stokes added to England’s Ashes squad
CRICKET
Kohli denies complacency, vows to rectify mistakes after Pakistan loss
CRICKET
India jinx over but long way to go, Babar tells Pakistan
CRICKET
‘Will you drop Rohit Sharma?’, bemused Kohli asks in reply to question
HEADLINE STORY
Babar, Rizwan star as Pakistan break India jinx with 10-wicket rout
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Buttler hopes England maintain momentum with Bangladesh up next
India’s record rice crop brings problem of plenty for farmers…
Facebook failing to contain hate speech in India, say reports
Star at night: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan’s first-strike destroyer
Williamson expects no acrimony in Pakistan World Cup match
De Kock withdraws from South Africa team after refusing to…