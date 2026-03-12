Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Businesses paying ransom to cyber attackers jump to 24 per cent in 2025

Cybercriminals use AI for sophisticated, personalized attacks, with industrial and manufacturing firms hardest hit by ransomware

ransomware attacks 2025

Industrial and manufacturing businesses paid more ransoms than any other sector last year

iStock
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseMar 12, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • The proportion of businesses paying ransoms rose sharply to 24.3 per cent in 2025 from 14.4 per cent in 2024.
  • Average ransom payment in 2025 was $296,000 with payments ranging from $10,000 to more than $1 m.
  • High-profile victims in 2025 included Jaguar Land Rover, Marks & Spencer and Co-op.
The proportion of businesses paying ransoms to hackers has risen sharply to 24.3 per cent in 2025, up from 14.4 per cent in 2024 and 16.4 per cent in 2023, after two years of declining payments, according to a study by cybersecurity firm S-RM and advisory group FGS Global.
The sharp rise has been driven by criminals using artificial intelligence to mount increasingly sophisticated and personalised cyberattacks.
The rate remains below the 27.6 per cent recorded in 2022 but the rapid increase in just one year has alarmed cybersecurity experts.

Industrial and manufacturing businesses paid more ransoms than any other sector last year, which the study attributed to the "operational disruption caused by ransomware attacks."

High-profile corporate victims in 2025 included Jaguar Land Rover, whose factories around the world were shut for the entire month of September after an attack on its IT systems, as well as Marks & Spencer and Co-op.

None of the three has confirmed paying a ransom. Ransom payments last year ranged from $10,000 to more than $1 m, with the average payment standing at $296,000.

AI driving attacks

Jamie Smith, head of cybersecurity at S-RM, told The Times that attackers were using AI "to find the most sensitive information that could cause maximum damage," adding: "Threats are becoming specific and more personalised, designed to maximise the victim's fear and willingness to pay."

Jenny Davey, co-head of crisis management at FGS, described AI as a "double-edged sword" for businesses.

Davey warned: "While AI can drive efficiency and performance across the business, it can also open up new attack vectors for cybercriminals to exploit."

The study sheds light on a practice most businesses avoid discussing publicly, as firms fear that confirming ransom payments makes them more likely to be targeted again.

The report did not identify which companies paid ransoms but highlighted the growing trend of criminals tailoring attacks to cause maximum financial and reputational damage to their victims.

artificial intelligencejlr cyber attackransomwaremarks and spencerhackingcyber attack

Related News

pakistan-economy-imf
Business

IMF warns of Middle East risks as Pakistan bailout talks 'make progress'

uk-budget-reeves
Business

Reeves pledges stability as Middle East war threatens to derail economic plans

Nvidia India AI
Business

Nvidia powers up India with AI factory deals

Barclays
Business

Barclays' Venkatakrishnan ‘deeply dismayed’ by Epstein revelations

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us