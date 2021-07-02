‘Britons consumed more calories during lockdown than usual times’

Image by iStock

By: PoojaShrivastava

WORKING from home during the Covid-19 pandemic has contributed to a “large and sustained” increase of calorie intake across the UK, says a new report, suggesting a possible threat to war on obesity.

Over 90 per cent of households have increased their calorie intake during lockdown, according to a study by the Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS) published on Thursday (1), adding that the increase was seen highest in wealthier families and smallest in retired ones, with younger working population also reporting substantial rise in calories consumption.

Based on data on millions of food and non-alcoholic drink purchases made across the country from stores, takeaways and restaurants, the IFS report shows that total calories were 15 per cent above normal levels at the start of the lockdown while during the second half of 2020, they were 10 per cent higher than usual.

Predictably, calories from restaurant meals fell to zero during the UK’s first national lockdown, but there was a spike in calories intake noted from takeaways, which peaked at more than double the usual level during the second lockdown in November 2020. Calories purchased from supermarkets and grocery stores were also more than 10 per cent above normal levels throughout the pandemic.

The report also shows that Britons have increased their calories from raw ingredients more as compared to those from ready-to-eat meals and snacks and treats, suggesting that the pandemic led to a shift in the balance of calories towards foods that required home preparation.

Kate Smith, Associate Director at IFS and an author of the research, said: “The huge changes in where people work, eat and socialise over the past year have led to a significant rise in calorie intake. Increases in food consumed at home more than offset drops in calories from eating out. 90 per cent of households increased their calorie intake, with the largest rises for the wealthiest households.”

Martin O’Connell, Deputy Research Director at IFS and an author of the research, said: “An important question for policymakers is whether higher calorie consumption persists as we emerge from the pandemic. Our findings point towards increased home working as a factor in driving higher calorie consumption. This could exacerbate the challenge of improving population diet and reducing obesity levels.”