Website Logo
  • Friday, July 02, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 400,312
Total Cases 30,458,251
Today's Fatalities 796
Today's Cases 43,360
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 400,312
Total Cases 30,458,251
Today's Fatalities 796
Today's Cases 43,360

News

‘Britons consumed more calories during lockdown than usual times’

Image by iStock

By: PoojaShrivastava

WORKING from home during the Covid-19 pandemic has contributed to a “large and sustained” increase of calorie intake across the UK, says a new report, suggesting a possible threat to war on obesity.

 

Over 90 per cent of households have increased their calorie intake during lockdown, according to a study by the Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS) published on Thursday (1), adding that the increase was seen highest in wealthier families and smallest in retired ones, with younger working population also reporting substantial rise in calories consumption.

Based on data on millions of food and non-alcoholic drink purchases made across the country from stores, takeaways and restaurants, the IFS report shows that total calories were 15 per cent above normal levels at the start of the lockdown while during the second half of 2020, they were 10 per cent higher than usual.

Predictably, calories from restaurant meals fell to zero during the UK’s first national lockdown, but there was a spike in calories intake noted from takeaways, which peaked at more than double the usual level during the second lockdown in November 2020. Calories purchased from supermarkets and grocery stores were also more than 10 per cent above normal levels throughout the pandemic. 

The report also shows that Britons have increased their calories from raw ingredients more as compared to those from ready-to-eat meals and snacks and treats, suggesting that the pandemic led to a shift in the balance of calories towards foods that required home preparation.

Kate Smith, Associate Director at IFS and an author of the research, said: “The huge changes in where people work, eat and socialise over the past year have led to a significant rise in calorie intake. Increases in food consumed at home more than offset drops in calories from eating out. 90 per cent of households increased their calorie intake, with the largest rises for the wealthiest households.”

Martin O’Connell, Deputy Research Director at IFS and an author of the research, said: “An important question for policymakers is whether higher calorie consumption persists as we emerge from the pandemic. Our findings point towards increased home working as a factor in driving higher calorie consumption. This could exacerbate the challenge of improving population diet and reducing obesity levels.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Nearly 5 million Britons ‘may miss European holidays for taking India-made AstraZeneca vaccine’
UK
Brit teenage boy, currently in Syrian prison for serving Daesh regime, wants to return to…
News
Labour’s Kim Leadbeater wins Batley and Spen by narrow margin
UK
Westminster Council sends recycling to India
UK
Burnley handyman admits murdering doctor and teenage daughter
News
UK may still need ‘extra precautions’ after July 19; Booster dose to start from September
News
Muslim women in Batley and Spen write open letter condemning ‘shameful behaviour of…
PAKISTAN
Pakistan bans TikTok again
UK
Less than one-per cent of GCSE students in England study a book by…
PAKISTAN
TikTok removes six million videos in Pakistan
UK
Link between ethnicity and colour of emojis
PAKISTAN
Pakistan suspends 70 paramilitary personnel for refusing vaccine
Eastern Eye

Videos

Abhinay Deo on 10 years of Delhi Belly, a sequel…
Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passes away
Yash Narvekar and Akasa Singh talk about their new song…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Nearly 5 million Britons ‘may miss European holidays for taking…
Sam Curran strikes before Morgan seals England series win over…
France welcomes Saarstahl-Liberty Steel tentative agreement for two sites
‘Britons consumed more calories during lockdown than usual times’
Haseen Dillruba movie review: Vikrant Massey shines in this strictly…
India’s GAIL to invest £486 million in renewable energy