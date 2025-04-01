Majority of British Muslims identify by faith first, study finds

A STUDY by the Institute for the Impact of Faith in Life (IIFL) has found that most British Muslims identify primarily with their religion rather than their nationality.

The research, based on a survey of 815 British Muslim adults by Whitestone Insight, revealed that 71 per cent of respondents identified as Muslim first, while 27 per cent identified as British, English, or Scottish first.

The study noted that this identification was not due to any doctrinal obligation but was influenced by the perception that many Muslims do not feel fully accepted as British.

Charlotte Littlewood, IIFL’s director of research, according to The Times, said: “The identification as Muslim first was not about not wanting to identify as British, nor anything doctrinal demanding loyalty to Islam first. Instead, it was about not feeling welcomed to identify as British first.”

The report found a strong sense of belonging among British Muslims, particularly among older generations.

Among those over 65, 64 per cent identified as British or English first. It also highlighted that British Muslims viewed the UK as more accommodating than many European countries and preferred living in the UK over a Muslim-majority country.

The study found that key issues for Muslim voters were healthcare, the economy, and education, ranking above political parties’ positions on the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe, a senior English Catholic, commented in a letter to The Times that prioritising faith identity was not a concern.

He wrote: “Surely every Christian should believe that their religious identity is more fundamental than their nationality.”

The IIFL’s findings challenged narratives suggesting a conflict between British and Muslim identities, stating that British Muslims value democracy, the rule of law, and active civic participation.

