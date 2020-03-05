British food and drink exports grow by 4.9 per cent  

GROWTH in British food and drink exports driven by demand from non-EU markets such as the US and Japan confirm 2019 as a major year for the industry, latest data showed.

Data released by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs, (HMRC), show the UK exported nearly £24 billion worth of food and drink, up by 4.9 per cent on the previous year.

The US was one of the UK’s largest export market for food and drink last year, worth £2.4bn and up by eight per cent in 2019.

Demand from Japan is also on the rise, with UK food and drink exports growing 14.1 per cent to £311.5 million.

Liz Truss, secretary of state for international trade, said: “These latest figures show the ever-increasing demand across the globe for high-quality British food and drink.

“Our food and drink industry will play a crucial role as we look to deepen trade and investment relationships with like-minded partners, such as the US and Japan.

“Our new free trade agreements seek to secure benefits for every region and nation of the UK, for small businesses and entrepreneurs and for every industry.”

This year Britain will negotiate new free trade agreements (FTAs) across the globe, including with the US, to help UK businesses to trade with and invest in expanding markets.

As part of the British government’s ongoing food is great campaign, the government and British industry are aiming to boost UK trade in food and drink exports and will continue to work with exporters to help them break into new markets.

