Bradford killing suspect arrested after manhunt

The police detained the suspect, Habibur Masum, in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, after a nationwide manhunt

A CCTV grab of Habibur Masum (Image courtesy: West Yorkshire Police)

By: Shajil Kumar

A MAN suspected of killing a woman in broad daylight in Bradford city centre last Saturday has been arrested, according to media reports.

The suspect, Habibur Masum (25), was detained early Tuesday (9) in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.

The police had launched a nationwide manhunt for Masum, after he fatally stabbed 27-year-old Kulsuma Akter while she was pushing her five-month-old son in a pram in the Westgate area of Bradford city centre. Her baby was unharmed.

The police had earlier arrested a 23-year-old man in Cheshire on suspicion of assisting the offender. They had conducted raids across Burnley, Oldham, and Chester.

Last November, Masum was bailed by magistrates after being charged with assaulting and threatening to kill Akter.

Court documents show Masum was charged with threatening to kill Akter on November 24 and assaulting her on November 23. Both offences were alleged to have happened in Manchester.

Masum pleaded not guilty to both offences on November 27 last year and was ordered not to contact Akter.

West Yorkshire Police and Greater Manchester Police have both referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as both had had prior contact with the pair.

Police previously said Akter and Masum were known to each other, but did not confirm the nature of their relationship.

Masum arrived from Bangladesh two years ago on a student visa and was studying digital marketing at the University of Bedfordshire.

He is an aspiring influencer and used to regularly post videos on his YouTube and TikTok accounts.