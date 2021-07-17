Website Logo
  Saturday, July 17, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 413,091
Total Cases 31,064,908
Today's Fatalities 560
Today's Cases 38,079
Business

Boohoo joins Kuwait’s Alshaya to grow Debenhams in Middle East

(Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: ShilpaSharma

BRITISH online fashion retailer Boohoo has entered a partnership with Kuwait-based Alshaya Group to build its Debenhams brand in the Middle East region.

Boohoo bought the Debenhams brand out of administration for £55 million in January.

The fashion chain said Alshaya, a franchise operator which runs Debenhams stores in shopping malls, will have exclusive rights to operate the stores and a local e-commerce platform in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Oman and Qatar.

The move is part of Boohoo’s strategy to extend its reach in key regions.

The deal will see Boohoo brands in Debenhams stores from the fourth quarter of 2021 and on a new local online platform across the Middle East from early 2022.

“The Debenhams brand has been popular in the region for a number of years so this is a great opportunity to build on the existing brand awareness, while expanding the product ranges and brands available to customers,” said Boohoo chief executive John Lyttle.

“It also offers a new route to market for brands within the Boohoo Group, raising their profile in a growing new market,” Lyttle said.

Earlier this month, Lyttle said the fashion brand is on track to grow and expand.

The online retailer grew 41 per cent last year.

Eastern Eye

